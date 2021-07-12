Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs this week: Ladipoe & Buju’s 'Feeling' spends a 4th week at number 1 on the TurnTable Top 50

AV’s “Big Thug Boys” rises to No. 10 on this week’s TurnTable Top 50.

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, July 12, 2021

“Feeling” tallied 47 million radio airplay impressions (up 19.3%), 8.28 million TV airplay impressions (down 35.8%) and 1.83 million equivalent streams (down 10.7%)

“Feeling” becomes the third longest No. 1 on the TurnTable Top 50, equaling Gyakie & Omah Lay’s “Forever (Remix)” sum at the summit.

All the No. 1 Songs in TurnTable Top 50 History

“Godly,” Omah Lay – 11 weeks

“FOR YOU,” Teni featuring Davido – 7 weeks

“Feeling,” Ladipoe & Buju – 4 weeks*

“Forever (Remix)” – 4 weeks

“Rock,” Olamide – 3 weeks

“Kilometre,” Burna Boy – 3 weeks

“The Best,” Davido featuring Mayorkun – 1 week

“Holy Ground,” Davido featuring Nicki Minaj – 1 week

“FEM,” Davido – 1 week

“Ginger,” Wizkid featuring Burna Boy – 1 week

In addition, “Feeling” spends a seventh week atop the radio chart and a fifth week atop the streaming chart.

Olamide’s “Rock” holds at No. 2 after spending three weeks atop the chart. It drew 1.64 million equivalent streams (down 16.8%), 9.41 million in TV reach (down 12.1%) and 34.6 million in radio reach (down 6.4%).

Rema’s “Soundgasm” is steady at its No. 3 peak after drawing 9.48 million in TV reach (up 36.6%), 38.3 million in radio reach (up 8.2%) and 367,000 equivalent streams (down 17.2%). “Soundgasm” also moves to No. 1 on the TV chart and peaks at No. 2 on radio chart.

Ruger’s “Bounce” hits a new peak of No. 4 on the TurnTable Top 50; “Bounce” drew 7.34 million in TV reach (down 9.7%), 38.3 million (up 20%) and 426,000 equivalent streams (up 9.5%).

Burna Boy’s “Kilometre” stays at No. 5 for another week after topping the chart for three consecutive weeks.

Buju’s “Outside” rises to a new peak of No. 6 on this week’s TurnTable Top 50. The song tallied 1.83 million in TV reach (down 15.7%), 25.7 million in radio reach (up 31.1%) and 793,000 equivalent streams (up 12.5%).

Joeboy’s “Show Me” is steady at its No. 7 high for another week while Wizkid’s “Essence” featuring Tems moves 13-8 to return to the top ten. The song peaked at No. 2 on the Top 50 in May.

Rounding out this week’s top ten of the Top 50; Justin Bieber’s “Masterkraft (Remix) with Alpha P & Omah Lay retreats 4-9 while AV’s “Big Thug Boys” jumps 15-10. “Big Thug Boys” tallied 19.8 million in radio reach and 1.1 million equivalent streams (essentially even week-over-week).

There are a couple of new peaks hitting new peaks just outside the top ten; Patoranking’s “Celebrate Me” at No. 11, D’banj’s “Banga’ at No. 14 and Teni’s “HUSTLE” at No. 19. Dangbana Republik & Bella Shmurda’s “PARTY NEXT DOOR” debuts at No. 15.