RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kozykid debuts first single 'YKTV' off upcoming defining EP, 'Kozy ASF'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rising sensation Kozykid has released his first offering 'You Know The Vibes (YKTV)' off his upcoming EP 'Kozy AF'.

Kozykid
Kozykid

Artist: Kozykid

Recommended articles

Song Title: You Know The Vibes (YKTV)

Genre: Afropop

Date of Release: August 12th, 2022

Producer: Musesstroke

Song Art:

Kozykid - 'YKTV'
Kozykid - 'YKTV' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 59 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: The Charge

Details/Takeaway: Speaking on his new single Kozykid described it as a documentation of mindset as an artist determined to defile the odds in the pursuit of success. He say:

“ 'You Know The Vibes (YKTV)' was inspired by the transition between my past and my present day. In this song, I’m telling a story of how a fly looking youngin (Me) is being envied and closely monitored by ops but in this time has no fear despite the negative mindset and bad intentions from his ops. Where I’m from, it's almost impossible for a youngin to be successful in peace but YKTV is a morale booster, one that every other youngin can cling to just to show that in the end, they will always come out victorious despite any challenge.”

Kozykid is known for his range and genre bending antics but describes the song as a combination of different sounds but in summary, classifies it as an Afropop song.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wizkid's 'More Love, Less Ego' earns second biggest opening day on Spotify Nigeria, debuts on Spotify Global Artist Chart

Wizkid's 'More Love, Less Ego' earns second biggest opening day on Spotify Nigeria, debuts on Spotify Global Artist Chart

Wizkid's 'Essence' goes triple platinum in the United States

Wizkid's 'Essence' goes triple platinum in the United States

Kozykid debuts first single 'YKTV' off upcoming defining EP, 'Kozy ASF'

Kozykid debuts first single 'YKTV' off upcoming defining EP, 'Kozy ASF'

Professors clash over 'Anikulapo' - Kunle Afolayan

Professors clash over 'Anikulapo' - Kunle Afolayan

Future Sounds Vol.32 featuring Nissi, Ugoccie , Tobii WTW , Khaid and others

Future Sounds Vol.32 featuring Nissi, Ugoccie , Tobii WTW , Khaid and others

Lojay previews unreleased song featuring DJ Maphorisa

Lojay previews unreleased song featuring DJ Maphorisa

Afro And The Beats targets 200,000 afrocitizens in December

Afro And The Beats targets 200,000 afrocitizens in December

Portable set to marry pregnant lover

Portable set to marry pregnant lover

DJ Cuppy gets N2.6bn home gift from Femi Otedola on 30th birthday

DJ Cuppy gets N2.6bn home gift from Femi Otedola on 30th birthday

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Mohbad returns with new single, takes swipe at Naira Marley, Marlian Records

Davido's AWAY Festival postponed

Davido's 'Are We Africans Yet (A.W.A.Y)' Atlanta festival postpone till November 2023

Mercy-Chinwo [Eezee Concepts]

Famous gospel singer Mercy Chinwo performs at PDP rally

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage addresses s*x tape saga in latest single