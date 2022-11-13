Artist: Kozykid
Kozykid debuts first single 'YKTV' off upcoming defining EP, 'Kozy ASF'
Rising sensation Kozykid has released his first offering 'You Know The Vibes (YKTV)' off his upcoming EP 'Kozy AF'.
Recommended articles
Song Title: You Know The Vibes (YKTV)
Genre: Afropop
Date of Release: August 12th, 2022
Producer: Musesstroke
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 59 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: The Charge
Details/Takeaway: Speaking on his new single Kozykid described it as a documentation of mindset as an artist determined to defile the odds in the pursuit of success. He say:
“ 'You Know The Vibes (YKTV)' was inspired by the transition between my past and my present day. In this song, I’m telling a story of how a fly looking youngin (Me) is being envied and closely monitored by ops but in this time has no fear despite the negative mindset and bad intentions from his ops. Where I’m from, it's almost impossible for a youngin to be successful in peace but YKTV is a morale booster, one that every other youngin can cling to just to show that in the end, they will always come out victorious despite any challenge.”
Kozykid is known for his range and genre bending antics but describes the song as a combination of different sounds but in summary, classifies it as an Afropop song.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng