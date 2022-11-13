Kozykid debuts first single 'YKTV' off upcoming defining EP, 'Kozy ASF'

“ 'You Know The Vibes (YKTV)' was inspired by the transition between my past and my present day. In this song, I’m telling a story of how a fly looking youngin (Me) is being envied and closely monitored by ops but in this time has no fear despite the negative mindset and bad intentions from his ops. Where I’m from, it's almost impossible for a youngin to be successful in peace but YKTV is a morale booster, one that every other youngin can cling to just to show that in the end, they will always come out victorious despite any challenge.”