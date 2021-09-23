On Wednesday, September 23, 2021, Nigerian singer, Korede Bello's 2017 single, 'Do Like That' has been certified Gold in the US.
Korede Bello's 'Like That' gets certified Gold in the US
'Do Like That' has also become MAVIN's first gold record in the US.
By so doing, the MAVIN Records product becomes the sixth Nigerian record to be certified Gold this decade, after records by Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid.
Currently, the song has 120 million streams on YouTube. This comes after news that Wizkid's 'Essence' has been certified platinum in the US. 'Do Like That' has also become MAVIN's first gold record in the US.
