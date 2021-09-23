RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Korede Bello's 'Like That' gets certified Gold in the US

Authors:

Motolani Alake

'Do Like That' has also become MAVIN's first gold record in the US.

Korede Bello releases new single, 'Sun Mo Mi.' (MAVIN)

On Wednesday, September 23, 2021, Nigerian singer, Korede Bello's 2017 single, 'Do Like That' has been certified Gold in the US.

Recommended articles

By so doing, the MAVIN Records product becomes the sixth Nigerian record to be certified Gold this decade, after records by Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid.

Currently, the song has 120 million streams on YouTube. This comes after news that Wizkid's 'Essence' has been certified platinum in the US. 'Do Like That' has also become MAVIN's first gold record in the US.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tonto Dikeh says ex Kpokpogri has sex tapes of many celebrities including popular IG influencer Janemena

Olumide oworu and Denola grey bend reality to their will in ‘Day of destiny’

Nigerian female forefront Sunkanmi drops visual for 'Body Language'

Korede Bello's 'Like That' gets certified Gold in the US

'You can't teach people how to express emotions' - Waje tells those criticising BBNaija's Saga for crying over Nini

Prince Kpokpogri drags Tonto Dikeh and the DSS to court demands N10B compensation

BBNaija 2021: Pere discovers Nini's return to the house, alerts Saga

Cheque releases 13-track new album, 'Bravo'

Wizkid is the only missing piece from Killertunes' 'KillaXtra' [Pulse Album Review]

Trending

Here are the top 5 longest running Nigerian albums on Billboard's World Music Albums chart

Burna Boy and Wizkid

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' ties Fela's 'Black President' as the longest running album on Billboard's World Albums chart

Wizkid says his aim is not to make music like Fela. (Info Nigeria)

Wizkid's 'Essence' set to become the first Nigerian record to hit platinum in the US

Wizkid - Made In Lagos Deluxe. (SONY/RCA/STARBOY)

Tems talks about Drake, new album, her mom and more as her 'Interference' perfomance goes viral on social media

Tems. (Apple Music)