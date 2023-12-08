Rising Afrobeats sensation Konstance excites on new single 'For You'
The rising star continues to dazzle listeners with her talent.
The new single offers listeners more insight into her talent as he displays penmanship and artistry that far surpasses her age.
Despite being only 18 years old and juggling her studies at Lagos State University (LASU), Konstance embarked on a transformative musical journey, earning a coveted spot among the top 10 contestants in the prestigious Nigerian Idol 2023 competition.
Her previous single 'Melo' is characterized by celestial harmonies that seamlessly fuse infectious catchiness with deep soulfulness. On her latest single, she displays her ability to fuse R&B with Afrobeats elements for a compelling record.
Just in the first year of her musical journey, Konstance stands as an artist whose immense passion and authenticity make her one of the rising stars to watch out for.
Signed to Bankulli Entertainment, Konstance has the privilege to draw from the depth of knowledge of seasoned music executive and artist development expert Bankulli.
Her latest single 'For You' continues to strengthen her position as one of the rising artists set to define the future of the Nigerian music industry.
