Kizz Daniel surprises fans with new exciting singles for Detty December

The singles follow the release of his 2023 album ‘Maverick’ which housed the hit songs 'Buga', Cough', and 'My G'.

On his latest offerings, Kizz Daniel further showcases his versatility and innovative approach to music, blending indigenous music elements with Afrobeats.

The first of the singles, ‘Twe Twe’ which is a harmonious fusion of tradition and modernity is a vibrant and energetic track that draws inspiration from the rich cultural heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kizz Daniel seamlessly weaves traditional sounds into the fabric of this infectious anthem, creating a sonic experience that is both authentic and exhilarating.

Produced by a powerhouse trio of Ayzed, Killertunes, and Blaise Beats, ‘Twe Twe’ promises to be a cultural celebration that transcends boundaries. With pulsating rhythms and dynamic instrumentation, the

track is poised to leave an indelible mark on the music scene, showcasing Kizz Daniel's commitment to pushing artistic boundaries.

On the flip side, Kizz Daniel's second single, ‘Too Busy to Be Bae’ delves into the modern complexities of relationships in a fast-paced world.

Produced by the highly acclaimed Nigerian producer, P Prime, the track explores the theme of individuals navigating their lives with the perpetual hustle, leaving little time for romantic entanglements.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Too Busy to Be Bae’ is an introspective and relatable take on the challenges of finding love amidst the chaos of a hectic lifestyle.

Kizz Daniel's signature vocals, combined with P Prime's masterful production, create a compelling narrative that will resonate with listeners across diverse demographics.