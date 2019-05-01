On Sunday, April 28, 2019, fresh off releasing his video for ‘Poko,’ Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel thrilled concert-goers at his anticipated NBS concert in London.

At the event, the boss of Flyboy Inc. performed before packed crowd of 2,350 that filled ‘Indigo at the O2,’ Peninsula Square, North Greenwich, London SE10 0DX, UK.

‘Indigo at The O2’ is a 2,750 capacity live music club for music events, club events, after shows, corporate and private events. The O2 has been graced by other Nigerian artists over the past year including, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Davido.

The creator of the #FvckYouChallenge can be proud of what he achieved.

Here are pictures from the event;