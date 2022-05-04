Artist: Kizz Daniel
Kizz Daniel and Tekno release new single 'Buga'
Flyboy Inc boss, Kizz Daniel recruits Tekno for his new single titled 'Buga'.
Recommended articles
Song Title: Buga
Genre: Afro-Pop
Date of Release: April 28, 2022
Producer: Reward Beatz, Blaise Beatz, Yung Willis, Micky Geetarist
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 3 seconds
Features: 1 - Tekno
Label: FlyBoy INC / EMPIRE
Details/Takeaway: Announcing the release on his Instagram page, Kizz Daniel wrote, “BUGA” OUT NOW ‼️ N 1,000,000 💰for the best #Buga video content 🚶🏽♂️The fans will be the judge 👩⚖️ 👨⚖️ Lezzz gooo ‼️ LINK IN BIO ☝🏽"
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng