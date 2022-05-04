RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kizz Daniel and Tekno release new single 'Buga'

Authors:

Onyema Courage

Flyboy Inc boss, Kizz Daniel recruits Tekno for his new single titled 'Buga'.

Kizz Daniel & Tekno Buga
Kizz Daniel & Tekno Buga

Artist: Kizz Daniel

Recommended articles

Song Title: Buga

Genre: Afro-Pop

Date of Release: April 28, 2022

Producer: Reward Beatz, Blaise Beatz, Yung Willis, Micky Geetarist

Song Art:

Length: 3 minutes 3 seconds

Features: 1 - Tekno

Label: FlyBoy INC / EMPIRE

Details/Takeaway: Announcing the release on his Instagram page, Kizz Daniel wrote, “BUGA” OUT NOW ‼️ N 1,000,000 💰for the best #Buga video content 🚶🏽‍♂️The fans will be the judge 👩‍⚖️ 👨‍⚖️ Lezzz gooo ‼️ LINK IN BIO ☝🏽"

STREAM HERE

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Embark on magical adventures with Cartoon Network’s original new series, We Baby Bears, premiering on 17 April

Embark on magical adventures with Cartoon Network’s original new series, We Baby Bears, premiering on 17 April

Urban-African Music band ARB teams up with Made Kuti on new release 'Advance Slavery'

Urban-African Music band ARB teams up with Made Kuti on new release 'Advance Slavery'

Kizz Daniel and Tekno release new single 'Buga'

Kizz Daniel and Tekno release new single 'Buga'

Itohan and Faith give final performances as Omawumi makes special guest judge appearance

Itohan and Faith give final performances as Omawumi makes special guest judge appearance

My biggest fear is suffer - Mavin records new star, Boy Spyce

"My biggest fear is suffer" - Mavin records new star, Boy Spyce

Post Malone expecting 1st child with longtime girlfriend

Post Malone expecting 1st child with longtime girlfriend

‘Bad Comments’ sequel,’The Crusader’ to begin filming in July

‘Bad Comments’ sequel,’The Crusader’ to begin filming in July

'I’m not married ooo' - Comedian Mr Macaroni confesses

'I’m not married ooo' - Comedian Mr Macaroni confesses

Filming kicks off for Ifan Michael’s’Singing Sin’ movie [Exclusive]

Filming kicks off for Ifan Michael’s’Singing Sin’ movie [Exclusive]

Trending

Is MSG performance the crowning moment of Burna Boy’s career so far? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Burna Boy at madison square garden

10 Best moments from Burna Boy's performance at Madison Square Garden

Burna Boy

Burna Boy becomes the first-ever Nigerian to sell out the Madison Square Garden in New York

Burna Boy

Wizkid hints on getting $1 million to headline at the Rolling Loud concert in Toronto

Wizkid in shirts and pants from MM6 Maison Margiela [GQ]