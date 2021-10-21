RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Khalid is set to release an EP this fall.

The American teen is set to resurface with a new project in less than two months.

As fans anticipate a third studio album, ‘everything is changing’. Khalid has deemed it right a promotional Ep is in order. After releasing a superb comeback single, ‘New Normal’ is accompanied by futuristic themed visuals.

After a series of fan interaction tweets, snippets played on his TikTok, and a confirmed pre-order link posted via Instagram ensures the drop of a single titled ‘present’ of his next Ep on the 22nd November 2021.

The five-time Grammy-nominated singer’s sporadic presence has been noticed since 2019s ‘Free spirit’ tour, following the 2017s ‘American teen’ breakout; A youthful pop album bathed with retro-80s vibes. Although Khalid’s release rates have decreased compared to 2017-2019, in 2020, he managed to put out two outstanding records; ‘Eleven’ and ‘Know your worth’. And remixes to both featured rising R & B singer Summer Walker (Eleven) and the afro remix of (Know your worth), which featured newcomer ‘Tems’ and Afrobeat royalty ‘Davido’.

However, all that is about to shift with his upcoming Ep whose title is yet to be revealed. This Ep won’t be the first the 23-year-old singer is taking on, if you recall, 2018's seven-track Ep ‘Suncity’, a love letter to his hometown El-Paso Texas.

In a recent tweet, he stated, “I love Suncity but this new project… man” He went further to add, “this EP sounding like suncity part 2”.

In 2018, Khalid was the ‘fourth most-listened-to artist’ in the world. Of course, one may owe this to his soothing vocals and creative songwriting. Still, Khalid’s ability to convey emotions through his music[in my opinion] is a notable strength he has played to since the genesis of his juvenile career. All these attributes are primary reasons he’s earned such a global passionate fan base in less than four years in the industry, thus making his name one of the most prominent in the contemporary R & B/soul genre.

His upcoming EP will remind us, just in case his absence made us forget.

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

