KCee teases 'Ojapiano' remix featuring Odumodublvck ahead of the new album release

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian music star KCee is gearing up for the release of his new album.

The veteran hitmaker is set to release his new album titled 'Mr. Versatile' on July 26, 2024.

The 20-track album will feature guest appearances from Ivorian star Didi B, Indian Afro-fusing sensation Kanika Kapoor, and Nigerian stars Oxlade, Teni, and Skiibii.

Other guest appearances on the album include rapper Odumodublvck and Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz who both appear on the second remix of his hit single 'Ojapiano'.

American Grammy-nominated group One Republic also appears on the album after their surprising collaboration with KCee on 'Ojapiano' remix.

'Mr. Versatile' is KCee's 6th album in a career that has spanned nearly two decades with several notable hit songs.

During his illustrious career, KCee has collaborated with several Nigerian heavyweights including Wizkid, Don Jazzy, Davido, and Flavour. His hit songs such as 'Pull Over' feat Wizkid and his 2014 smash hit 'Limpopo' are some of the most notable hit records in Nigerian pop music since 1999.

KCee's ability to evolve has also seen him explore indigenous Igbo music with the release of the project 'Cultural Praise Vol. 1 & 2'.

The veteran star made a sensational mainstream comeback in 2023 with the release of his hit single 'Ojapiano' which was a combination of South African imported Amapiano genre and Oja the famous Igbo flute.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

