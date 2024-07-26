KCee releases new album 'Mr. Versatile,' features Odumodublvck, Teni, Diamond Platnumz

'Mr. Versatile' is a nod to KCee's ability to navigate the ever-changing music industry with talent and grace. The album features an impressive array of collaborators, including Didi B (France), Kanika Kapoor (India), Oxlade, Skibii, Teni, OdumoduBlvck, Ijaya (all from Nigeria), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), and OneRepublic (US).

KCee's musical journey began 25 years ago in a church choir, where he met his former bandmate, Presh. Their debut album was a gospel project before they transitioned into rap and Afropop. KCee's father, a pastor and DJ who owned record stores, undoubtedly played a significant role in shaping his musical path.

'Mr Versatile' is an ode to returning to one's roots, celebrating cultural pride, and embracing growth and evolution. The album delves into highlife, dancehall, and Afropop, aiming to spark excitement among those who grew up during the nostalgic Nollywood era.

"I am thrilled to share 'Mr. Versatile with my fans," says KCee. "This album represents a journey of creativity and growth, and I cannot wait for everyone to experience the music that I have poured my heart and soul into."

KCee demonstrates how aging can be an opportunity to find new approaches to old dreams through a desire and willingness to keep evolving.

'Mr. Versatile' aspire to uplift listeners, offering a feel-good journey that serves as a soundtrack to life's highlights. The album delivers on this promise, providing a lighthearted and enjoyable listening experience.

