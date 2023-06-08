KCee is making a full circle 10 years after 'Limpopo' [Afrobeats Throwback]

The year was 2013 and KCee was in rare form. He had his eyes on the top of the African music industry and to achieve his ascension, he links up with ace producer Del B who was equally in sizzling form. The result is a combination of a catchy beat, stunning melody, and a swaggering delivery for a record that would be called 'Limpopo' after the famous South African river.

For KCee, the intention was to reach out to other parts of the continent as he aimed to brand himself as a superstar. Locally, his music was already dominating the speakers as he had collaborated with the major stars, and his E-Money movement was making a huge statement in the soundscape.

Whatever might have been his intentions, nothing could have prepared him for the huge success of 'Limpopo' as it rocketed to nationwide fame before penetrating the international markets.

'Limpopo' ushered KCee into superstardom and prepared him for the release of his impressive album 'Take Over' released in November 2013 and which had the heavy hitters in Wizkid, Davido, Flavour, D'banj, Timaya, and Don Jazzy.

When an inquest is made into impressive one-year runs in Afrobeats, KCee's 2013 domination will surely make the list.

10 years after he creatively borrowed from South Africa for his hit record 'Limpopo,' KCee is making a full circle with 'Ojapiano' which is a rare and exciting blend of Igbo folk music and South Africa's era dominating 'Piano sound.

On June 3, 2023, KCee released 'Ojapiano' in which he blends the iconic "OJA" flute which is a key part of the Igbo indigenous music with log drums driven Amapiano.

The single has already enjoyed a warm impressive as it has garnered over 440,000 videos on Tik Tok in less than a week in what's unprecedented in Afrobeats.

Since he gained massive mainstream fame with 'Limpopo', KCee steadily evolved and stretch his talent into creating varying sounds.

From an Afrobeats star, he would make a switch to focus on the Eastern music industry where he adjusted his style and delivered the 'Eastern Conference' album that marked that Era.

He would also go on to enjoy impressive success as a Highlife star with his collaboration with the Okwesili Group. His exploration of Highlife straddled both secular and Gospel music as he released the successful Gospel EP 'Cultural Praise' before balancing it out with the secular counterpart 'Cultural Vibez'.

KCee is making a comeback into the mainstream and this time, he's bringing the two defining elements of his artistry. His combination of Igbo Folk music with the Amapiano mainstream dominating sound is already bringing much-needed excitement to the scene.