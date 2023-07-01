ADVERTISEMENT
KCee extends blistering run with new exciting single 'Ojaginger'

Adeayo Adebiyi

KCee, the acclaimed Nigerian singer-songwriter, is back with a bang as he releases his highly anticipated third single of the year, titled 'Ojaginger.'

Produced by the talented Jaysynths, 'Ojaginger' seamlessly blends the enchanting sounds of the Igbo flute, known as "Oja," with the rhythmic beats of the Amapiano log drums.

This unique fusion creates a mesmerizing auditory experience that highlights KCEE's effortless delivery, ensuring a perfect harmony between his vocals and the captivating beat.

Building on the success of 'Ojapiano,' which garnered widespread acclaim and solidified KCEE's position as a force to be reckoned with in the Nigerian music scene, 'Ojaginger' promises to be yet another chart-topping hit.

KCEE's artistry shines through as he expertly navigates the melodic landscape, offering listeners an irresistible track that is both appealing and groovy.

KCEE's consistent ability to produce music that resonates with a wide audience has endeared him to fans across the globe. With each release, he continues to push the boundaries of his creative expression, infusing his tracks with a distinctive sound that sets him apart from his peers.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

