Kaestyle joins Omah Lay at Keyqaad Record Label

Kaestyle comes with a sound that draws heavily from the golden R&B era of the mid 2000s fused with the vibrant and percussive sounds of Afrobeats from his generation.

With a combination of sultry vocals and street-smart lyricism, Kaestyle is looking to chart a unique path for himself in the fast evolving Afrobeats genre.

“I’m super excited for Kaestyle - one of the most exciting talents I have had to work with, he’s been with us almost the entire year working on his sound and style and I’m glad he’s ready to finally show the world how amazing he is…” - Valentine ‘Valo’ Ngaji CEO of KeyQaad said.