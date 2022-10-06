Kaestyle announced as Apple Music Up Next artist in Nigeria

“You know what they say about ‘luck’ - it’s opportunity meeting preparedness. I have been more than ready and my music has grown since I started doing this. Hopefully I will have more people discover my music through Apple Music’s Up Next, I have seen it make superstars and I’m happy I’m getting a shot!” Kelvin Ibinabo Oriy AKA Kaestyle tells Apple Music.
Apple Music has announced the latest featured artist in its Up Next artist development program in Nigeria, is Afrobeats singer-songwriter and producer, Kaestyle.
Born and raised in Port Harcourt, Kaestyle found his calling in music the first day that he was introduced to the piano, intrigued by all the melodies the instrument could produce. Influenced heavily by the golden era of R&B, Kaestyle’s unique brand of Afrobeats fuses sultry vocals with street-smart lyricism that he showcased right off the bat with his debut single 'Stamina' (2021).
His debut EP, 'Kae’s Study' (2022), released through KayQaad, is a six-track release exemplary of his forward-thinking Afrobeats style, spearheaded by his latest groove-inducing, broody single 'Moving Mad' and the hit remix 'True Love (feat. Victony)'.
As the newest Up Next act to be spotlighted in Nigeria, Kaestyle will be featured across Apple Music’s Nigeria’s Up Next playlist. The curated Up Next playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world.
Kaestyle joins Ogranya, Majeeed, Khaid, Ninety, Young Jonn, T.I Blaze, Browny Pondis, Ajebo Hustlers, Jaido P, Wavy The Creator and SGaWD as Apple Music’s growing stable of Up Next Artists from Nigeria.
