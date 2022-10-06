Kaestyle announced as Apple Music Up Next artist in Nigeria

Born and raised in Port Harcourt, Kaestyle found his calling in music the first day that he was introduced to the piano, intrigued by all the melodies the instrument could produce. Influenced heavily by the golden era of R&B, Kaestyle’s unique brand of Afrobeats fuses sultry vocals with street-smart lyricism that he showcased right off the bat with his debut single 'Stamina' (2021).

His debut EP, 'Kae’s Study' (2022), released through KayQaad, is a six-track release exemplary of his forward-thinking Afrobeats style, spearheaded by his latest groove-inducing, broody single 'Moving Mad' and the hit remix 'True Love (feat. Victony)'.

Pulse Nigeria

As the newest Up Next act to be spotlighted in Nigeria, Kaestyle will be featured across Apple Music’s Nigeria’s Up Next playlist. The curated Up Next playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world.