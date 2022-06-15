RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Exclusive documentary on Nigerian music: The Journey of the Beats to be released soon

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Journey of the Beats, a documentary series that follows the journey of Nigerian and black music through the years.

Journey of the Beat
Journey of the Beat

The ten-part documentary series produced by creative entrepreneur and founder of Storm Records, Obi Asika will premiere on Showmax on the 23rd of June, 2022.

Recommended articles

The docu-series revisits the storied history of the current generation of Nigerian artists and how the industry have evolved over the years to become Nigeria's biggest social currency.

The series tells the story of the founding days of the modern music industry looking back at what started as small independent labels and promoters in Lagos to becoming a huge industry with millions of fans, numerous hits, billions of streams, and a global movement.

Featured in the documentary series are some of Nigeria’s biggest and legendary artists such as 2Baba, PSquare, Onyeka Onwenu, Daddy Showkey, Flavour, and D’Banj amongst other notable names.

Afrobeats is on a global ascension with artists like Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, CKay and more selling out major venues across the world. Afrobeats mega stars are even bagging Grammy nods and wins.

The series goes behind the scenes to shed light on the movement that has put Nigeria and Africa on the world map.

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zzl3ZYycOsc

The producer Obi Asika Obi has been involved in the growth of Nigeria’s music industry over the years as the founder of an indigenous music label that spawned entertainers, such as Naeto C, Ikechukwu, and Yung 6ix among others.

According to Obi: “The show came about from conversations with collaborators over the years and the need to document the journey of our music, to celebrate those who made it happen and share their stories. It’s incredible that people are going to watch this brilliant piece of work as it educates, empowers and enables more people to engage the industry and see the breadth, reach, and power of our music. I am hopeful the impact is wider than the music industry as our music affects fashion, dance, lifestyle, movies, and entertainment as well.”

Speaking on the documentary Showmax Head of Content, Candice Fangueiro, commented: “The growth of Afrobeats cannot be overstated and we feel privileged as a platform to showcase and tell the story behind its evolution.”

The Journey of the Beats is an important story told through the eyes of those who played and continue to play a major role in the charge that has taken Nigerian music from the country to the global stage.

Journey of the Beats will be available exclusively on Showmax from the 23rd of June, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Shut up' - BBNaija's Angel slams OAP Dotun after he dragged her for mentioning all she did for Cross

'Shut up' - BBNaija's Angel slams OAP Dotun after he dragged her for mentioning all she did for Cross

Exclusive documentary on Nigerian music: The Journey of the Beats to be released soon

Exclusive documentary on Nigerian music: The Journey of the Beats to be released soon

Wande Coal and his crew accused of beating up a young man to a pulp

Wande Coal and his crew accused of beating up a young man to a pulp

BBNaija Reunion: Cross was a hypocrite who didn’t reciprocate my love - Angel

BBNaija Reunion: Cross was a hypocrite who didn’t reciprocate my love - Angel

Just put the f**king album out Omah Lay rants on Twitter

"Just put the f**king album out" Omah Lay rants on Twitter

A 'Squid Game' inspired reality series has been greenlit by Netflix

A 'Squid Game' inspired reality series has been greenlit by Netflix

Headies Academy announces 3 additional categories for the forthcoming 2022 Headies Award

Headies Academy announces 3 additional categories for the forthcoming 2022 Headies Award

Tems diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis, postpones shows

Tems diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis, postpones shows

'Young, Famous & African' lands National Reality Television Awards nomination

'Young, Famous & African' lands National Reality Television Awards nomination

Trending

Chris Brown teases new single featuring Wizkid

Wizkid and Chris Brown

Twitter reacts to Rolling Stone's ranking of Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' as 16th greatest hip hop album of all time

Cardi-B-invasion-of-privacy (Rollingstone)

10 Nigerian music producers turned performing artists [Pulse List]

Don Jazzy, Davido, Phyno, Tekno, and KDDO

How the DJ stole the show at APC presidential primaries

DJ Benny