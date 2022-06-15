Exclusive documentary on Nigerian music: The Journey of the Beats to be released soon

The docu-series revisits the storied history of the current generation of Nigerian artists and how the industry have evolved over the years to become Nigeria's biggest social currency.

The series tells the story of the founding days of the modern music industry looking back at what started as small independent labels and promoters in Lagos to becoming a huge industry with millions of fans, numerous hits, billions of streams, and a global movement.

Featured in the documentary series are some of Nigeria’s biggest and legendary artists such as 2Baba, PSquare, Onyeka Onwenu, Daddy Showkey, Flavour, and D’Banj amongst other notable names.

Afrobeats is on a global ascension with artists like Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, CKay and more selling out major venues across the world. Afrobeats mega stars are even bagging Grammy nods and wins.

The series goes behind the scenes to shed light on the movement that has put Nigeria and Africa on the world map.

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zzl3ZYycOsc

The producer Obi Asika Obi has been involved in the growth of Nigeria’s music industry over the years as the founder of an indigenous music label that spawned entertainers, such as Naeto C, Ikechukwu, and Yung 6ix among others.

According to Obi: “The show came about from conversations with collaborators over the years and the need to document the journey of our music, to celebrate those who made it happen and share their stories. It’s incredible that people are going to watch this brilliant piece of work as it educates, empowers and enables more people to engage the industry and see the breadth, reach, and power of our music. I am hopeful the impact is wider than the music industry as our music affects fashion, dance, lifestyle, movies, and entertainment as well.”

Speaking on the documentary Showmax Head of Content, Candice Fangueiro, commented: “The growth of Afrobeats cannot be overstated and we feel privileged as a platform to showcase and tell the story behind its evolution.”

The Journey of the Beats is an important story told through the eyes of those who played and continue to play a major role in the charge that has taken Nigerian music from the country to the global stage.