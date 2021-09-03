RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Johnny Drille releases debut album, 'Before We Fall Asleep'

Motolani Alake

When Drille announced the album on his Instagram page, he wrote that, "My debut album is now 9 days away. I’ve never been this excited. I hope you’re as excited as I am 🧡 Sept 3, we feast."

Johnny Drille releases debut album, 'Before We Fall Asleep.' (MAVIN)

Artist: Johnny Drille

Album Title: Before We Fall Asleep

Genre: Alternative, Pop, Folk, R&B

Date of Release: September 3, 2021

Producers: TBD

Album Art:

www.instagram.com

Length: 14 songs, 43 minutes

Features: 8 - Don Jazzy, Styl-Plus, Ayra Starr, LadiPoe, Chylde, Lagos Community Choir, Kwittie, Cill Soul

Tracklist:

www.instagram.com

Label: MAVIN

Singles: 0

A day before release, he wrote that, "My first ever album is out at midnight and I can’t describe how surreal this feels. I’ve waited for this moment for a long time, I hope you share in my happiness and excitement. We’re counting down just before midnight, join my IG Live!

"Let’s make magic, BEFORE WE FALL ASLEEP. JD"

You can stream the album HERE.

