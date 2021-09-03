Artist: Johnny Drille
Johnny Drille releases debut album, 'Before We Fall Asleep'
When Drille announced the album on his Instagram page, he wrote that, "My debut album is now 9 days away. I’ve never been this excited. I hope you’re as excited as I am 🧡 Sept 3, we feast."
Album Title: Before We Fall Asleep
Genre: Alternative, Pop, Folk, R&B
Date of Release: September 3, 2021
Producers: TBD
Album Art:
Length: 14 songs, 43 minutes
Features: 8 - Don Jazzy, Styl-Plus, Ayra Starr, LadiPoe, Chylde, Lagos Community Choir, Kwittie, Cill Soul
Tracklist:
Label: MAVIN
Singles: 0
A day before release, he wrote that, "My first ever album is out at midnight and I can’t describe how surreal this feels. I’ve waited for this moment for a long time, I hope you share in my happiness and excitement. We’re counting down just before midnight, join my IG Live!
"Let’s make magic, BEFORE WE FALL ASLEEP. JD"
You can stream the album HERE.
