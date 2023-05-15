Joeboy stopped from performing over use of offensive language

Joeboy's latest international effort in propelling Afrobeats however didn't go according to plan as he was stopped for performing over what the organisers described as the use of profanity.

The hitmaker who was in St. Lucia to entertain the fans was stopped from performing after his DJ used the "F" word while warming up the crowd.

In an Instagram post on May 14, Joeboy narrated what happened calling him a sincere oversight he was not aware of.

"Saint Lucia, I travelled over 40 hours to be with you guys and I was super excited to be performing here for the first time in St Lucia. However, I couldn't perform today due to issues with the organisers. I tried my best to give you the best performance today but my set was cut off and my DJ was taken off the stage.

My DJ was taken off because he said "Make some f**king noise". We were not cursing on stage. My DJ immediately apologised to the crowd but his Mic was cut off. I was still willing to perform but I was told I couldn't and one of the promoters threatened to call security on us and also get us arrested. It was later decided that I couldn't perform.

To my fans in St Lucia, I will certainly come back for you.

Pondeck"

Joeboy also called out the show promoter for his unprofessionalism while describing him as difficult to work with. Joeboy accused him of disrespecting his team which was something he couldn't stomach.

While the details of what transpired between the organisers and Joeboy's team are largely unknown, it's common knowledge that artists tend to use some obscenities, especially during performances. Hence it's strange that Joeboy would be stopped from performing over the use of the "F word."