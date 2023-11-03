Joeboy drops new single ‘Only God Can Save Me’, announces new EP

as he unveils an evocative new single titled ‘Only God Can Save Me’ be released on November 3, 2023.

Alongside the new single, the award-winning musician is excited to announce the forthcoming release of his sophomore EP and second project of 2023 titled 'Body, Soul & Spirit', arriving on November 17 via emPawa Africa.

As the title suggests, Joeboy’s 'Body, Soul & Spirit' EP is picking up exactly where he left off on his Body & Soul album, with the upcoming EP serving as the perfect antithesis to the recently released album.

ADVERTISEMENT

Feeding off the emotional undertones of the last song on the Body & Soul album, ‘Halle’, where he is troubled, unhappy, and looking to God and family for succour, Joeboy carries forward this introspection with the new EP’s lead single ‘Only God Can Save Me’.

Produced by Debo.x, this heartfelt track is an embodiment of the age-old saying, 'Let go and let God'. Over moody synths, dark piano arrangements, and looming drum patterns, Joeboy delves deep into the realization that humans are fallible and can often leave us disappointed.

When those around him were nowhere to be found, Joeboy turned to a higher power for solace and guidance, emphasizing that ‘Only God Can Save Me’.

Originating from a place of raw vulnerability, ‘Only God Can Save Me’ paints a vivid picture of Joeboy's revelations about the transient nature of human relationships and the undeniable essence of divine intervention.

During a period that challenged his perspectives and beliefs, Joeboy captures the feeling of desolation that many experience, emphasizing that in moments of true despair, one might find solace only in the Divine.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its moody, yet poignant tone, ‘Only God Can Save Me’ opens the thematic tapestry of the 'Body, Soul & Spirit' EP seamlessly.

The solitude Joeboy experienced while crafting this song – just him, a mic, and a pen – adds a layer of authenticity, making it an evocative piece that resonates deeply with listeners.