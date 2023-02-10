ADVERTISEMENT
Jesse Jagz breaks hiatus with new single, 'Chant Down Babylon'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Award-winning lyricist Jesse Jagz has finally made his highly anticipated return with a new single titled 'Chant Down Babylon'.

Jesse Jagz - 'Chant To Babylon'
Artist: Jesse Jagz

Song Title: Chant Down Babylon

Genre: Hip Hop

Date of Release: February 10th, 2023

Producer: Jagz

Jesse Jagz - 'Chant To Babylon'
Length: 3 minute 53 seconds

Features: None

Label: Incredible Music/Africori

Details/Takeaway: Jesse Jagz returns with his captivating lyrics as he gives listeners a glimpse of his exciting mind.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

