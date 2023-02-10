Artist: Jesse Jagz
Jesse Jagz breaks hiatus with new single, 'Chant Down Babylon'
Award-winning lyricist Jesse Jagz has finally made his highly anticipated return with a new single titled 'Chant Down Babylon'.
Song Title: Chant Down Babylon
Genre: Hip Hop
Date of Release: February 10th, 2023
Producer: Jagz
Song Art:
Length: 3 minute 53 seconds
Features: None
Label: Incredible Music/Africori
Details/Takeaway: Jesse Jagz returns with his captivating lyrics as he gives listeners a glimpse of his exciting mind.
