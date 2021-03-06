Details: Zanku Records Act, Jamopyper presents the official music video for his new single titled ’Better Better’.
After dropping the single which has gained momentum and amazing air plays, Jamopyper follows up with a music video that skillfully captures the creative storyline of the song.
The video was shot in Lagos Nigeria.
Artist: Jamopyper
Song Title: Better Better
Genre: Amapiano
Album: TBA
Date of release: February 19, 2021
Label: Zanku
Producer: P-Priime
Video Director: Visionary Pictures
You can play the song below;