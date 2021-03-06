Details: Zanku Records Act, Jamopyper presents the official music video for his new single titled ’Better Better’.

After dropping the single which has gained momentum and amazing air plays, Jamopyper follows up with a music video that skillfully captures the creative storyline of the song.

The video was shot in Lagos Nigeria.

Artist: Jamopyper

Song Title: Better Better

Genre: Amapiano

Album: TBA

Date of release: February 19, 2021

Label: Zanku

Producer: P-Priime

Video Director: Visionary Pictures

