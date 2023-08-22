ADVERTISEMENT
J Cole, Seyi Vibez, Dave feature on Burna Boy's upcoming album

Adeayo Adebiyi

Burna Boy has released the tracklist for his forthcoming album 'I Told Them'.

On August 21, 2023, Burna Boy released the tracklist for his upcoming album he calls 'I Told Them' which is set for release on August 25.

The 17-track album packs 15 songs and two music videos for his singles 'Sittin' On Top Of The World' featuring 21 Savage and 'Big 7'.

The album packs a star-studded guest list including Nigerian Street-hop sensation Seyi Vibez who appears on 'Giza' and American platinum-selling rapper J Cole who appears on 'Thanks'. Listeners will also get to enjoy the long-awaited collaboration between British Nigerian rapper Dave who also features on the album.

'Cheat On Me' is Burna Boy's second collaboration with Dave as the duo already partnered on Dave's hit single 'Location'.

The previously released singles and the list of rappers on the album suggest that 'I Told Them' might be a Hip Hop leaning album as Burna Boy aims to further consolidate his status as a global superstar.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

