It’s the season finale of Nigerian Idol Season 6 this Sunday

On Sunday, July 11, 2021, the winner of Nigerian Idol season 6 will be announced at a special season finale event live on DStv and GOtv.

After weeks of watching the Top 11 contestants sing their hearts out on the live shows to earn the fans' votes, the competition is down to two finalists – Kingdom and Francis – vying for the number one spot!

In addition to the finale spectacular, there will be surprise performances and other memorable moments.

The winner of Nigerian Idol season 6 will win a recording deal of a six track EP, with music video shoots for three of the songs, and over 50 million Naira worth of prizes which include a N30 million cash prize and a brand new SUV.

Other prizes include a BIGI branded refrigerator and one year supply of BIGI soft drinks from Rites Food Limited, an all-expense paid trip to Seychelles and a wide range of TECNO products, a weekend getaway package to Dubai for two from TravelBeta and a DStv Explora fully installed with a 12-month DStv Premium subscription package.

The first runner-up will also will also walk away with a single produced by a leading music producer in Nigeria and a top notch music video shoot.

The Nigerian Idol season finale airs Sunday, 11 July from 7pm on Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2).

Nigerian Idol Season 6 is sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Tecno Mobile.

For more information, visit www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol. You can also follow the official Nigerian Idol social media pages for news and updates with the hashtag #NigerianIdol on Instagram @nigerianidol and Facebook www.facebook.com/nigidol.

