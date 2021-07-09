It’s the season finale of Nigerian Idol Season 6 this Sunday

In addition to the finale spectacular, there will be surprise performances and other memorable moments.

The winner of Nigerian Idol season 6 will win a recording deal of a six track EP, with music video shoots for three of the songs, and over 50 million Naira worth of prizes which include a N30 million cash prize and a brand new SUV.

Other prizes include a BIGI branded refrigerator and one year supply of BIGI soft drinks from Rites Food Limited, an all-expense paid trip to Seychelles and a wide range of TECNO products, a weekend getaway package to Dubai for two from TravelBeta and a DStv Explora fully installed with a 12-month DStv Premium subscription package.

The first runner-up will also will also walk away with a single produced by a leading music producer in Nigeria and a top notch music video shoot.

The Nigerian Idol season finale airs Sunday, 11 July from 7pm on Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2).

Nigerian Idol Season 6 is sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Tecno Mobile.

For more information, visit www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol. You can also follow the official Nigerian Idol social media pages for news and updates with the hashtag #NigerianIdol on Instagram @nigerianidol and Facebook www.facebook.com/nigidol.