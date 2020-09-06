Isah is still in formation. The hondulation of his delivery on ‘Maitama Nights’ shows that he still has a tendency to fall prey to the beauty of an authoritative beat, but ‘Life Happens’ is one of the best Hip-Hop projects that Nigeria has seen in 2020.

Based in Abuja, Isah is an unrepentant Nigerian on this EP. From the sample of Leriq’s ‘Wishlist’ for ‘Gidi Nights’ to the chop on ‘The Dictator’ or the vocal chops on ‘In This Economy,’ Isah and his producers tap into the largely under-harnessed pool of old Nigerian songs that are waiting to be sampled.

For his part, Isah morphs into different versions of himself. Sometimes, he’s a social commentator with a head for a history that should unite us rather than divide us. Other times, he is the simple, minimalistic Abuja boy who wants little things. Other times, he’s the maximalist Abuja boy who visits Lagos to live the infamous loud life.

In between, he’s also a lover boy who also has a deep love for his mom and his dad’s death. But at all times, Isah is a Nigerian in his language, his delivery, his use of symbolic/cultural landmarks and figures as well as musicality. He is also just a young man who wants to use Life Happens to tell a story of everything that defines him.

Sometimes it’s vain, sometimes it’s political, sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad, sometimes it’s introspective and sometimes it's debaucherous. But at all times, it is simply a representation of several facets to Isah’s life unrepentantly televised via picture-esque lyricism and beautifully selected production in Hip-Hop, Trap, Afro-pop, Afro-beat and Afro-fusion.

The project begins from a place of power and ambition in Abuja. On ‘The Dictator,’ Isah uses the questionable history of Nigeria’s ruling class to project his need for power. That sample, which aids the Folksy percussion thrive, is so beautiful.

The vain ambition forms the basis for ‘Maitama Dreams.’ The song sees Isah use the affluent Maitama, Abuja to project his desire for a wealthy, carefree lifestyle.

On the hook, he raps, “My ambition is crazy… As I dey push am, them dey waka for road, I dey Maitama just dey fire dey go…” On verse one he raps, “I’ve been dreaming of cruising Maitama and Lola Rae having my baby…” Some of that vanity then finds home on the party-themed Speroach-produced, ‘10 Ciroc’ albeit in a different form.

The song is Isah’s bid for a commercially viable song while retaining his Hip-Hop roots and its commendable, but it’s also the most inauthentic song on Life Happens. The song is further invalidated by Isah’s lines on, ‘Heaven’s Gate.’

He raps, “I’m hardly in the club popping bottles, always at the crib recording music everytime. No breaks till I break through. You sleep on the floor, poverty gon’ wake you…” Nonetheless, ‘10 Ciroc’ is still sonically pleasing.

Isah’s socio-political side kicks in on ‘In This Economy?’ as the rapper questions the Nigerian lack of sensitivity as he examines the critical, self-deprecating state of Nigeria. He raps, “This is the fairytale of a broken hearted… This Naija get as e be, every conversation ends with, ‘In this economy?’”

He cries for great leaders in the thick of Nigeria’s problems. The Bashment tune of ‘Miles Away’ is love-themed as Isah discusses a broken love story. ‘Break From Abuja’ is multifaceted, but its Kid Cudi-esque Hip-Hop beat sneaks back into hedonism as Isah leaves Abuja for a little time in Lagos.

The 2kriss-produced ‘Case Closed’ marks Isah’s brief entrance into Lagos to hustle, live and enjoy. He then proceeds to list out all the cool hangout spots he touches on ‘Gidi Nights’ before documenting his wild night on, ‘2AM In Lasgidi.’

‘Liberty’ is an ode to Abuja that sees Isah return to his Abuja sit. It also features similar sentiments from two other Abuja-based artists, Sute and Zilla Oaks. ‘Fall Beneath’ then commences the third part of Life Happens - introspect on wax. It uses Alternative cloudy strings to document personal emotional emotional turbulence.

‘Mother’s Choice’ is an ode to Isah’s mom while ‘Life Happens’ discusses the mixed bag of life. The song sees Isah discuss losing his dad and visiting the mortuary to see his body as well as smoking and falling in love for the first time. ‘Life Happens’ is really loaded.

‘Heaven’s Gate’ samples Paul Play’s classic song, ‘Forever’ as it triggers further introspection from Isah. The project closes with another ode to Lagos on, ‘No Sleep In Banana Island.’

Final Thoughts

In a lot of ways, Isah reminds one of Kahli Abdu, but he avoids Khali’s elitist pigeonhole. Life Happens is too long at 58 minutes, but the quality of its songs make that an inconsequential issue.

Isah is one to keep an eye on and this writer hopes people pay attention.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

8.0 - Champion