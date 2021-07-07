Is L. S. Zeickner the Nigerian Jeff Buckley?

The 23 year old seems to be a cross between Jacob Collier and Jeff Buckley, dubbed “a true 21st century polymath” by Quite Great PR firm (who have represented major labels from Sony and Warner, to artists like Hans Zimmer and De La Soul) in reference to his simultaneous careers as a classical pianist, acoustic musician, writer, painter, sculptor and medical student.

Jasper’s Riddle’s skill as a multi instrumentalist is astonishing in its own right, but what truly marks him as an icon in the making is his voice. A voice with a 5-octave range and ability to vocally shapeshift in a manner unlike anyone else.

It can be astonishing to discover the songs of Jasper’s Riddle are performed by just one person. L. S. Zeickner seems to travel through time with his voice, from the days of Anita Ellis to the jive of Art Blakey, and soul of Jeff Buckley.

To be likened to Jeff Buckley is no small feat, and it is no small feat how his voice can almost be mistaken for Jeff himself in the rarely-covered song ‘Grace’. His acoustic cover, a tribute to the legendary singer entitled “The Grace of Jeff Buckley”, brings back to life the famous icon – if only for a moment. Zeickner is not scared to take the song in a different direction and delivers beautiful moments that are just as haunting.

As a pianist, L. S. Zeickner is becoming a name in both the jazz and classical sectors. He is known for the incorporation of a traditional Benin bronze head in his image, representing his heritage, and for his diverse compositions written for piano, guitar and voice.

His debut album ‘Noir in 3 Moods’ is the basis of a brand new musical and ‘live’ film noir premiering in December 2020, with his upcoming album from the musical “The Neo-Twenties” set for release this summer.

At only 23, the rising star certainly looks set to be in the top 10 performers of the century.