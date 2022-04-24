Imagine these ‘Rave & Roses’ tracks with features from these artists

First of all, the four international artists featured across this 16-track Afrobeat album never felt out of place. 6lack, Chris Brown, Drill rapper Aj Tracey, and French singer-songwriter Yseult, all understood the assignment and did what they did best. But for the sake of curiosity, let's both wonder which artist would have suited these tracks more. From this imaginative track list which collaboration would have been the maddest?. Songs excluded from this list are Carry, Time and Affection, Wine and Love.

Divine

Being the intro, and considering the emotions involved in this track, It’s best to let Divine Ikubor tell his story alone.

Hold me (Feat. Wizkid)

Right from the first minute of this track, one could discern Rema and the producers beautifully tapped inspirations from Wizkid’s Made In Lagos. What better way to acknowledge this inspiration than a feature from the man himself. Okay, sentiments aside, with MIL, Wizkid proved he is comfortable with mid-tempo tunes layered with a saxophone and a sultry R&B feel, 6lack aided in contributing; A vibe that ‘Hold Me’ is clearly soaked in.

Dirty (Feat. Omah Lay)

With these two bad boys and their lewd lyrics, what couldn't be more wrong? if Omah Lay was to repeat what he did on Ye Ye Ye or Ajebo Hustlers’ Pronto, outrightly this song will face heavy censorship on broadcasting stations but will make an epic sex soundtrack in the bedroom.

Calm Down (Feat. Davido)

Why calm down when Davido can turn it up?! Imagine the Jowo singer elevating that melodious chorus with his high-pitched voice. Added with Davido bringing his ‘one-liner’ A-game to his verse. Chai!.

Soundgasm (Feat. BNXN fka Buju)

BNXN fka Buju featured on many celebrated records last year yet left the one best suited for him. With BNXN’s angelic vocals, who better to join Rema on the harmonies of Soundgasm. If BNXN jumped this track, it would have been a sonorous orgasm at its peak.

Jo (Feat. Oxlade)

To simply put this, Jo is a song, and Oxlade is a singer!. Its catchy, spaced-out rhythms and beat screamed for an Oxlade intro. The texture just seemed right.

Mara (Feat. Terri)

If there is any doubt about Terri’s ability to murder this track, revisit Made In Lagos’s Roma.

Addicted (Feat. The Weeknd & Offset)

With Addicted Rema drove the wheels of time back to the 80s era of synth-pop. If a remix is to be made, The Weeknd is one to carry along so he can give that Blinding Lights energy; Along with Atlanta MC Offset to compliment the trap vibe Rema was trying to instil while screaming “Yeah! Yeah! Weird now!”

Are You There (Feat. Patoranking & Timaya)

Alongside with the political commentary on the Nigerian government, Timaya AKA the plantain boy is certified for making in his early career days, Patoranking would have ate this dancehall beat. If this dream feature becomes reality, it will no doubt birth one of the most socio-cultural significant records of 2022 if it happened. If it still happens.

FYN (Feat. Blaqbonez)

Although Aj Tracey was fantastic, Emeka the stallion’s rap dexterity, pen game and charisma on this record will be unmatched.

Oroma Baby (Feat. Fave)

Oroma baby has this Caribbean appeal to it, and Fave is one currently riding on that wave. Coincidentally the two artists are around the same age, so it won’t be bad if Rema got a verse response from the ‘my baby bad’ singer.

Runaway (Feat. Joeboy)

Although it seems Joeboy’s loverboy era seems to be over, it does not rule him out for being an amazing feature for a heartfelt love affirmation as Runaway. The smooth wave of this track enables both artists to flex their songwriting skills and vocal range, resulting in another devotional psalm much needed to calm the raging heartbreak epidemic in this digital era.