I'm more comfortable singing in Yoruba - Asake says on musical style

Adeayo Adebiyi

Asake addresses questions about his choice of language.

In an Instagram live session to interact with fans after the release of his third album, 'Lungu Boy' Asake was asked why he's always singing in Yoruba.

The award-winning singer replied that while he can sing in English, he's more comfortable singing in Yoruba.

"Not like I can't sing in English but I am more comfortable singing in Yoruba," Asake said. "So if you f**c with me, f**c with me in Yoruba," he added.

During the Instagram live session, Asake revealed that he didn't know he would be featuring Wizkid on the single 'MMS' off his third album. According to Asake, P.Priime who produced the song played it for Wizkid who loved it and decided to record his verse.

Asake's collaboration with Wizkid has set a new record for the highest opening day streams for a song on Spotify Nigeria while the album also set a record for opening day streams.

In his interaction with fans on the Instagram live session, Asake was asked why he didn't have Davido on his album and he shared that he still has unreleased songs with the hitmaker which will be released at a later date.

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' comes ahead of his upcoming 'Lungu Boy' tour which will include stops at the famous O2 Arena he previously headlined in 2023 and the iconic Madison Square Garden which will make him only the fourth Nigerian artist to headline the venue.

