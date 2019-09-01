On Friday, August 30, 2019, Nigerian superstar, Yemi Alade released her 15-track fourth studio album, 'Woman of Steel.'

In the late hours of Friday, August 30, 2019, Yemi Alade hosted an intimate, exclusive listening party for the album at iMax, Lekki, Lagos.

Pulse was there live to witness the happenings of the evening which also included the premiere of her Clarence Peters-directed short film Home - a story about finding a voice with love in the thick of strife.

Hosted by the Chuey Chu, the event was attended by celebrities like Mo Abudu, Adebola Lagos, Clarion Chukwura, Frankincense Eche Ben, Omawumi, Dil, Alex Ekubo, JJC, VJ Adams, Beverly Osu, Funke Akindele, Philkeyz, DJ Coublon, V-Tek, Vimbai Mutinhiri, illBliss, Chigurl, Denrele Edun, Nancy Isime, DJ Sose, Brainee, Okon Lagos and more.

The event was also attended by media personalities as well as an Oxford University student writing a project on Yemi Alade's contribution to African music and pop culture.

The album has singles like 'Oh My Gosh,' 'Oh My Gosh (Remix)' featuring American rapper, Rick Ross, 'Home' and 'Bounce.' This also comes after her feature on The Lion King: The Gift, an album by Beyonce.

You can see pictures from the event here;