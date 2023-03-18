ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

iFani to link with Amanda Black & other SA music arts

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByStephenPH

iFani to link with Amanda Black & other SA music arts
iFani to link with Amanda Black & other SA music arts

Highly talented South African rapper, iFani calls out Amanda Black for a collaboration. The rapper says he is interested to work with the singer despite being snubbed by her for the past three years. Taking to Twitter, iFani called out his fans to help beg Amanda for a feature. He claimed to have sent her a song 3 years ago, but she’s yet to respond.

Recommended articles

Some of the followers called out Amanda to help their fave, while a few others mocked him.

“I’ve never thought I would see the day you begging Amanda for a feature thee ifani how the mighty have fallen,” a tweep wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The well respected South African rapper has also indicated interest in some other top ranking music arts in South Africa Music industry. Some of the artistes & disc jockeys he might collaborate with includes: Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, K.O, Young Stunna, Daliwonga & many more. He have been working tirelessly so far this year to make sure he accomplish at least 90 percent of his target as he plans on making an album sooner than later.

His first single, "Hola Haters" opened to a tepid response in 2009, and gained wider reception once it was picked by the Guateng Radio Station, YFM and featured as one among the ‘Hot 9’ songs on the "Hot 9" chart. His second single ‘Ewe’ defined his feelings about the South African music industry and the reception for his music. The song, released in 2010, gained significant airplay on pop music stations and charts and was one of his most commercially successful singles till date.

The TV channel SABC1 picked ‘Ewe’ as one of the ‘Best Music Videos’ for 2011. iFani signed a contract with Sony Music Africa in 2012 after the release of his single ‘See Live’. Through the next couple of years, he released a series of successful singles including ‘Shake’ and ‘Milli’, and has collaborated with the artist Blaksuga, with whom he released the track, ‘Chocolate and Vanilla featuring Blaksuga’. ‘Shake’ debuted on Club 808’s Chart at the number 1 position in September 2012. In 2013 he released his first album ‘I Believes in Me’ (1st Quadrant), with thirteen tracks and collaborations with the artists Blacksuga, Nomsa and Bongani Fassie.

The second album, “I Believes in Me” (2nd Quadrant) released on 29 April 2015 and achieved ‘Gold’ status on the same day of its release and topping the SA music industry for many months.

The rapper is keen to making sure his new album will contain most of the trending South African best DJs like Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, DBN Gogo and others

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByStephenPH

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Omoni Oboli, Kate Henshaw react to opposition party threats at 2023 guber polls

Omoni Oboli, Kate Henshaw react to opposition party threats at 2023 guber polls

iFani to link with Amanda Black & other SA music arts

iFani to link with Amanda Black & other SA music arts

Top Nigerian Artists to perform at Afro Nation Miami 2023

Top Nigerian Artists to perform at Afro Nation Miami 2023

'Domitilla: The Reboot' trailer shows a dangerous world where anything is possible

'Domitilla: The Reboot' trailer shows a dangerous world where anything is possible

Charles Okpaleke teases return of Ramsey Nouah's Richard Williams in 'The Six'

Charles Okpaleke teases return of Ramsey Nouah's Richard Williams in 'The Six'

Mo Abudu joins forces with Idris Elba to empower African storytellers

Mo Abudu joins forces with Idris Elba to empower African storytellers

Adekunle Gold surprises mum with new house on 60th birthday

Adekunle Gold surprises mum with new house on 60th birthday

Rapper Chinko Ekun returns with new rap thriller 'I Like Girls'

Rapper Chinko Ekun returns with new rap thriller 'I Like Girls'

Espacio Dios' 'Cradle of the Fourthkind' EP captures the magic of young love

Espacio Dios' 'Cradle of the Fourthkind' EP captures the magic of young love

Pulse Sports

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Tobi Amusan begins 2023 season with win in Auburn

Tobi Amusan begins 2023 season with win in Auburn

West Ham youngster cites Osimhen as inspiration after scoring first senior goal

West Ham youngster cites Osimhen as inspiration after scoring first senior goal

Victor Osimhen could win the Ballon d'Or if Napoli win the UEFA Champions League

Victor Osimhen could win the Ballon d'Or if Napoli win the UEFA Champions League

LaLiga Preview: 3 biggest stats ft Real Madrid vs Barcelona

LaLiga Preview: 3 biggest stats ft Real Madrid vs Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Costa Titch

South African artist Costa Titch reportedly slumps and dies on stage

Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr resorts to singing praise and worship after getting stuck in an elevator with crew

Tems

Oscars 2023: Tems loses Best Original Song award to 'RRR'

Burna Boy

Burna Boy becomes first Nigerian artist to receive 2 RIAA platinum plaques