ID Cabasa shares how he felt about Olamide leaving Coded Tunez

Adeayo Adebiyi

Olamide broke into the mainstream in 2010 as an artist on ID Cabasa's Coded Tunez.

ID Cabasa says he cried when Olamide left Coded Tunez
ID Cabasa says he cried when Olamide left Coded Tunez

According to ID Cabasa, he felt really hurt and was moved to tears when Olamide decided to leave.

ID Cabasa recalled how Olamide told him he needed to leave to go start his label because there were visions he had that didn't align with his.

"We sat down to discuss it, but it was painful to me...it was the pain of I love this guy," ID Cabasa shared. "I said 'Olamide, you should have waited o,' and he told me that there are things he wanted to do but by my code, we might not be able to," Cabasa added.

It was under ID Cabasa's Coded Tunez label that Olamide dropped his breakout single 'Eni Duro,' in 2010 and debut album 'Rhapsody' in 2011. Olamide would later leave to set up his label Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) in 2012 on his way to becoming a Nigerian music icon.

ID Cabasa Pulse Nigeria

ID Cabasa gave some hint into the difference in ideology between himself and Olamide when he narrated how he felt when the rapper released 'Ilefo Illuminati'.

Despite leaving Coded Tunez, Olamide and ID Cabasa both maintained a close relationship with Cabasa revealing on the Honest Bunch Podcast that Olamide is the executive producer on his forthcoming album.

ID Cabasa's next album is a re-imagination of classic Nigerian records that will feature an array of stars. Cabasa already released a remake of 9ice's hit single 'Photocopy' featuring Vector and he has announced the impending release of a reimagined version of Styl Plus' hit record 'Olufunmi' which will feature Joeboy, Fireboy, Odumodublvck, and Boj.

Adeayo Adebiyi

