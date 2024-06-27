ADVERTISEMENT
Olamide brings YBNL together for his 10th project 'Ikigai'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Iconic rapper Olamide Baddo has released his new project titled 'Ikigai'.

Olamide announced a new project on his social media account on June 26, 2024. The project was released hours after the multi-award-winning rapper made a surprise performance at Davido and Chioma's wedding.

The 7-track project is titled 'Ikigai' which is a Japanese word that means "reason for being" or "life's purpose".

On the EP, Olamide features YBNL superstars Fireboy and Asake on track 3 'Uptown Disco'. He also teamed up with former YBNL associates Pheelz, Young Jonn, and Lil Kesh for track 7 titled 'Synchro System'.

The project becomes Olamide's 10th solo project and 15th total project which further stretches his discography as one of the biggest in Nigerian mainstream music since 1999. Among Olamide's discography is the album 'Carpe Diem' which holds the distinction for being the most streamed album by a Nigerian rapper on Spotify Nigeria.

In 2023, Olamide released his 9th solo album 'Unruly' which holds the record which delivers the hit tracks 'Jinja,' 'Trumpet' feat CKay, and 'New Religion' feat Asake.

Olamide's status as a hip-hop icon, hitmaker, and successful label boss is captured by the historic award-winning feats he has achieved over the years including being the most streamed African rapper on Spotify.

With his new album, the artist who in 2023 became the first Nigerian rapper to be nominated for the Grammys continues to add new pages to his legacy in Nigerian music.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

