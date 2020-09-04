Earlier in the year, Nigerian superstar, Ice Prince was on an Instagram Live chat with Pulse Nigeria when he teased that he had signed a deal with a foreign record label. He said that, "My deal is probably one of the biggest Africa has seen."

Earlier in August 2020, word on the street was that the record label Ice Prince signed with is American record label, 300 Entertainment. The record label is also home to Young Thug, YNW Melly, Rejjie Snow, Megan Thee Stallion, Fetty Wap and so forth.

300 Entertainment is a record label founded by founded by Lyor Cohen, Roger Gold, Kevin Liles, and Todd Moscowitz.

Ice Prince releases new single

The song is titled, 'Make Up Your Mind' featuring Tekno. The video was directed by TG Omori.

You can listen to the song below;