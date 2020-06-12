Artist: Ibejii Music
Album Title: Ilu Ilu
Genre: Afro-Folk, Pop, Quiet Storm, Sentimental Ballad, Afro-pop
Date of Release: June 12, 2020
Producers: Reinhardt
Album Art:
Length: 9 songs, 32 minutes
Features: 0
Tracklist: TBA
Details/Takeaway: 'Ilu Ilu' is Yoruba for sound of town. A nine-track experience in the themes, topics and sounds that definer Nigeria and Yoruba people, it also sees Ibejii trave across borders for more western sounds. This album is also his fourth project after GreenWhiteDope, MSML and Tribal Marks.
