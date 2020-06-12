Artist: Ibejii Music

Album Title: Ilu Ilu

Genre: Afro-Folk, Pop, Quiet Storm, Sentimental Ballad, Afro-pop

Date of Release: June 12, 2020

Producers: Reinhardt

Album Art:

Length: 9 songs, 32 minutes

Features: 0

Details/Takeaway: 'Ilu Ilu' is Yoruba for sound of town. A nine-track experience in the themes, topics and sounds that definer Nigeria and Yoruba people, it also sees Ibejii trave across borders for more western sounds. This album is also his fourth project after GreenWhiteDope, MSML and Tribal Marks.

