'I really love Zazu's interviews,' Olamide says about Portable

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar rapper and label boss Olamide Baddo has revealed that he enjoys watching the interviews of Street-pop sensation Portable.

Portable, Olamide

Details: In a tweet on Tuesday, 7th February 2023, Olamide revealed that he enjoys watching Portable's interview. The tweet followed the latest interview conducted by content creator and comedian Timi Agbaje during which Portable went on his infamous rants.

In his latest interview, Portable talked about nursing a Grammy ambition that he claims would be the peak of his career. According to the 'Zazzu Zeh' crooner, he wishes to win the Best African Artist at the Grammys albeit it's a non-existing category.

Portable also shared that he would love to work with Nigerian female music legends like Asa and Tiwa Savage.

He further requested that megastars Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy should help him just as Olamide launched him into the mainstream with 'Zazzu Zeh'.

At any rate, Olamide is not alone in his adoration of Portable's interviews as many Nigerians on social media have been constantly entertained by his many antics and childlike honesty.

