'I really love Zazu's interviews,' Olamide says about Portable

In his latest interview, Portable talked about nursing a Grammy ambition that he claims would be the peak of his career. According to the 'Zazzu Zeh' crooner, he wishes to win the Best African Artist at the Grammys albeit it's a non-existing category.

Portable also shared that he would love to work with Nigerian female music legends like Asa and Tiwa Savage.

He further requested that megastars Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy should help him just as Olamide launched him into the mainstream with 'Zazzu Zeh'.