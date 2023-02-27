ADVERTISEMENT
'Why is it a big deal that I'm not vocal about election,' Burna Boy reacts to criticism

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has reacted to criticisms coming his way amidst the 2023 election.

Burna Boy GQ
Details: On Monday, 27 February 2023, Burna Boy took to his Instagram account to state the reasons behind his silence amidst the 2023 presidential election.

The Grammy winner stated that he was surprised that people were making a big deal over his silence regarding the election given that he has never been in support of any candidate.

According to Burna Boy, he has never believed in any candidate so he doesn't want to influence the electorate who will blame him after such a candidate inevitably messes up.

He also shares that while he won't be involved in the process as he doesn't believe in it, he hopes the votes count and the best man wins.

"I dunno why it's such a big deal to some Nigerians that I've not been vocal about the elections. Personally, I don't have a candidate that I believe in. I've never supported any political party or candidate in my life because I don't want to make you vote and then blame me when the person fucks up, as usual, That being said, I hope all votes count and the best man wins."

Readers will recall that Burna Boy was heavily criticized by fans on Twitter for their silence regarding the election. Burna Boy broke his silence by calling on the electoral body not to rig the election and let the votes count.

This is not the first time he has been criticized for not acting like the giant he claims to be, especially because he likes to sing about the plight of the people while exhibiting oppressive behaviour.

2023 Elections: Mr Macaroni reacts to Peter Obi's Lagos victory

'Why is it a big deal that I'm not vocal about election,' Burna Boy reacts to criticism

Adekunle Gold, Simi, Adesua Etomi, Iyabo Ojo, others react to issues surrounding 2023 elections

2023 Elections: Asa reacts to reports of voters attacked in Lagos, says tribalism is disgusting

2023 Elections: Toyin Abraham's husband Kolawole clarifies stance on wife's choice of candidate

'Tinubu will never be my president,' Harrysong fires

2023 Elections: 'I regret looking up to you guys' - Nasboi tells Toyin Abraham, others

2023 Elections: Alex Unusual curses celebrities supporting APC for 'selfish reasons'

BBTitans: Lawrence shakes tables during eviction show

