Humblesmith returns with 'Dance'

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The artist reemerges with an instant hit.

Humble Smith's latest singe Dance [Instagram/HumbleSmith]

Details/Takeaway: Humblesmith joins the bandwagon of the artists moving towards the trending Ampiano style of house music. The song will definitely bang if he gets it right with a video.

Artist: Humblesmith

Song Title: Dance

Genre: Afrobeats, Amapiano

Album:

Date of release: July 23, 2021

Label: Show Bobo Music

Producer: 5EAL

Dance

