Details/Takeaway: Humblesmith joins the bandwagon of the artists moving towards the trending Ampiano style of house music. The song will definitely bang if he gets it right with a video.
Humblesmith returns with 'Dance'
The artist reemerges with an instant hit.
Artist: Humblesmith
Song Title: Dance
Genre: Afrobeats, Amapiano
Album:
Date of release: July 23, 2021
Label: Show Bobo Music
Producer: 5EAL
