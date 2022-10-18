RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'He's not just an artist, he's a musician' Jamaican star Koffee hails Davido

Adeayo Adebiyi

In an interview with BBC Radio 1xtra, Jamaican music sensation and fast-rising star Koffee had some praises for Nigerian Afrobeats megastar Davido.

Davido, Koffee
Davido, Koffee

Details: While appearing on 1Xtra on BBC Radio, Jamaican star Koffee described Davido as not only an artist but a musician.

in her words, she has loved Davido since the first time she heard his song. According to the young Jamaican star, Davido's consistency and ability to explore different sounds while still delivering hits made him not just an artist but a musician.

"Ever since hearing him the first time I have loved him. I love how he presents his work. He's definitely a musician and not just an artist who will just write lyrics or whatever. I love his way of expression and I love that he's consistent and he experiments and he doesn't stick to one sound but he keeps the bangers coming. Wherever he goes with his direction you always seem to know it's a hit."

Koffee had in the past highlighted her love for Nigerian mainstream music. She has described Burna Boy as one of her favorite artists and even covering his hit song 'YE'.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

