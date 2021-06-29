Here are top 15 most resonant producer tags in Nigerian music in 2020 [Pulse Lists]

In 2018, Nigerian producer Killertunes’ tag was more popular than his name. In fact, people thought his name was Shabalistica. Such is the power of catchy tags; they can create an identity for producers and create healthy expectations with fans who recognize the tag.

However, some tags are better and catchier than others. This Pulse Nigeria article aims to celebrate the top producer tags in Nigeria, by how catchy they are, how they aid the music and how big of a signature they are.

Here are some of the best producer tags in Nigeria;

15.) Higo

Tag: Higo (whispered)

Rating: 4.5/5

It might only be whispered, but you will notice it and Higo's amazing work, most notably for PrettyboyD-O.

14.) Tochi Bedford

Tag: Young Tochi Keep Mobbin’ - the female version

Rating: 4.5/5

There are two versions of this tag by Bedford, a member of the collective, 44DB. The one he currently uses is delivered in a sped up fashion by a man, but the old one was more sensual and delivered in a female voice. You can catch it on Odunsi’s amazing Everything You Heard Is True EP.

13.) Ransombeatz

Tag: Ransom got that sauce innit?

Rating: 4.6/5

While the voice of a man randomly saying “Ransom got that sauce innit” might seem random, it’s become a signature for one of Nigeria’s most recognizable producers on Obasanjo’s internet. He’s also cashing out and has even produced a Billboard hit for Tekashi 6ix9ine.

12.) BeatsByJayy

Tag: BeatsByJayy

Rating: 4.7/5

BeatsByJayy is Nigeria’s number one Hip-Hop producer for a lot of reasons, but his tag almost has as big an identity as his work as a producer for AQ, Blaqbonez, Monster Verse, LAMB Cyphers, MI Abaga, Teeto Ceemos and more. His tag is a female voice saying “BeatsByJayy” and then moaning in the most sensual way.

11.) Spax

Tag: If it's Spax then it gotta be a hit

Tag: 4.7/5

Spax is one of Nigeria's leading producers. In 2020, he broke out of the Show Dem Camp box into more mainstream circles with songs for Blaqbonez and Oxlade. His tag seems basic, it's such an identity. Like many producers, many people recognize that tag and not him.

10.) Dunnie

Tag: Legend o!

Rating: 4.7/5

The only woman on this page, she has gone from having a stern male voice saying “Oladunni, the beatmaker” to the more distinct chant, “Legend o!”

You might not know this, but Dunnie produces her own music and continues to make strides across the continent, producing for Busiswa, Childish Major, Focalistic, Sho Madjozi, Wande Coal and more.

9.) Kukbeatz

Tag: Kukuruku!

Rating: 4.7/5

Kukbeatz has been around for a minute, but most people would have recently noticed him on Ruger’s debut EP. The tag sees a female voice say “Kukuruku” is the most bougie way ever.

8.) Maze x Mxtreme

Tag: Dig This!

Rating: 4.8/5

You might not know them, but they have been doing great things in the Nigerian EDM underground with ace remixes to your favourite hits. They also released their debut single in 2020. The tag is delivered in a warped male voice with authority.

7.) Tempoe

Tag: Mad!

Rating: 4.8/5

The tag was different until 2010, but since then Tempoe has become the MAD! Man, producing hits for Omah Lay, Joeboy, Blaqbonez and more. Already, he’s on an upward trajectory with the aid of Stephanie Okocha and Dvpper Dam. The sky's the limit.

6.) Illeri XO

Tag: Big Fish!

Rating: 4.9/5

IlleriXO is known for producing a ton of Abuja-based acts. Most recently, he produced a few tracks on Zilla Oaks’s sophomore album, No ZZZZ 2.

5.) Rage

Tag: Introducing, Rage Process

Rating: 5/5

Like Magic Sticks, Rage is not as popular as his producer tag. But already, he’s known for producing records for Bad Boy Timz, Jerry Shaffer and more. The tag is delivered in a warped out male voice with Eastern European-esque accent.

4.) Magic Sticks

Tag: Tune in to the king of songs and blues

Rating: 5/5

Most people don’t know Magic Sticks, but they recognize his tag. If you type the tag into your Twitter search bar, you’d find evidence of the recognition. Already, he’s produced by Ryan Omo, DJ Neptune and more.

3.) MI Abaga

Tag: Coin Toss

Rating: 5/5

A lot of people know MI Abaga is a music person through and through. He’s a great rapper, but he might be an even better producer. Most people don’t realize that any record that holds that coin toss is his producer tag, but it is. It can be heard on Yxng Dxnzl and ‘The Viper.’

2.) Killertunes

Tag: Shabalistica

Rating: 5/5

As noted earlier, in 2018, Nigerian producer Killertunes’ tag was more popular than his name. In fact, people thought his name was Shabalistica.

1.) Pheelz

Tag: Rih

Rating: 5/5