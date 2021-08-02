Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Omah Lay’s 'Understand' returns to No. 1

Plus Adekunle Gold’s “Sinner” with Lucky Daye rockets to the top five at No. 4 following the release of its official video – which features Simi.

Additionally, Fireboy DML’s “Peru” debuts at No. 10 on this week’s chart to become the artiste’s first solo top ten entry.

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, August 2, 2021

“Understand” tallied 51.8 million in radio reach (up 4%), 1.60 million equivalent streams (down 7.0%) – enough to return to No. 1 on the TurnTable Top 50 for a second week.

Ladipoe & Buju’s “Feeling” slides to No. 2 after five non-consecutive weeks at the summit of the chart.

Olamide’s “Rock” holds at No. 3 for another week on the TurnTable Top 50. It becomes just the second song to have spent its first 11 weeks on the chart within the top 3 region – joining Omah Lay’s “Godly” which spent its first 16 weeks in the top 3 region.

Adekunle Gold’s “Sinner” with Lucky Daye moves 9-4 to become the first top five entry for both artistes. “Sinner” tallied 33.6 million in radio reach (up 34.4%), 1.22 million equivalent streams (up 56.2%) and 4.26 million in TV reach. “Sinner” surpasses the No. 7 peak of “It Is What It Is” as Adekunle Gold’s highest charting single on the TurnTable Top 50.

AV’s “Big Thug Boys” ascends 6-5 to return to its highest peak yet on the chart. The song drew 32.4 million in radio reach (up 33.3%), 1.02 million equivalent streams (down 4.67%) and 1.72 million in TV reach (up 146%).

Ruger’s “Bounce” slides 4-6 on this week’s chart while Mohbad’s “Feel Good” holds at No. 7 after debuting at same position last week.

Rounding out this week’s top ten of the Top 50; Rema’s “Soundgasm” falls 5-8 after peaking at No. 3, Patoranking’s “Celebrate Me” is down to No. 9 from its No. 8 high while Fireboy DML’s “Peru” debuts at No. 10.

It is the artiste’s first solo top entry on the TurnTable Top 50. The song tallied 17.4 million in radio reach and 1.25 million equivalent streams.

Just outside the top ten, Lojay & Sarz’s “MONALISA” rises to a new peak of No. 15 while 2Baba & Falz’s “Rise Up” debuts at No. 20.