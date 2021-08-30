Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Kizz Daniel’s 'Lie' Stays at No. 1 for a Third Week

Plus, Ayra Starr’s “Bloody Samaritan” moves 12-8 to become the artiste’s second top ten entry on the chart.

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, August 30, 2021

“Lie” tallied 52.2 million in radio reach (up 7.7%) and 2.42 million equivalent streams (down 8%) – topping this week’s radio and streaming charts in the process.

The total chart points for “Lie” is the fifth biggest ever in TurnTable Top 50 history further cementing the song’s status as one of the best performing songs across all platforms since TurnTable began tracking.

Biggest weeks by a song in TurnTable Top 50 history

“Understand” – Omah Lay on the chart dated July 20, 2021 “Rock,” – Olamide on the chart dated June 28, 2021 “Feeling” – Ladipoe & Buju on the chart dated June 14, 2021 “Lie” – Kizz Daniel on the chart dated August 23, 2021 “Lie” – Kizz Daniel on the chart dated August 30, 2021 “Lie” – Kizz Daniel on the chart dated August 16, 2021 “Rock” – Olamide on the chart dated June 14, 2021 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated January 11, 2021 “Understand” – Omah Lay on the chart dated August 16, 2021 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated December 28, 2020 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated January 4, 2021 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated January 18, 2021

Omah Lay’s “Understand” is steady at No. 2 on the chart after topping for three non-consecutive weeks. Interestingly, “Understand” is No. 2 on all the components charts of the TurnTable Top 50; No. 2 on radio and streaming (behind “Lie” on both) and No. 2 on TV chart (behind Davido’s “Shopping Spree”).

Adekunle Gold’s “Sinner” with Lucky Daye moves 4-3 after peaking at No. 2 on the chart while Fireboy DML’s “Peru” continues its ascent on the Top 50 moving 5-4 this week.

Wizkid’s “Essence (Remix)” with Justin Bieber and Tems falls 3-5 to complete this week’s Top 50. The global chart topping juggernaut spends its 36th week on the chart and has peaked at No. 2 so far.

AV’s “Big Thug Boys” bounces 10-6 after peaking at No. 5 while Ladipoe & Buju’s summer chart leader “Feeling” retreats 6-7 after topping for 5 non-consecutive weeks.

Rounding out this week’s top ten of the Top 50; Ayra Starr’s “Bloody Samaritan” surges into the top ten of the TurnTable Top 50 at No. 8. In the process, she becomes the first female artiste to record multiple top ten entries as a lead artiste (joining “Away” which peaked at No. 4).

Buju’s “Outside” returns to the top ten, moving 17-9 following increased buzz surrounding the artiste after the release of a refix to Fireboy DML’s “Peru.” Ruger’s “Bounce” rounds up this week’s top ten, sliding 7-10.

Just outside the top ten are a couple of debut entries; Tiwa Savage’s “Somebody’s Son” with Brandy off her new EP, Water and Garri, at No. 13 with 38 million in radio reach and 357,000 equivalent streams. It is highest charting entry ever for an all-female song, surpassing the previous No. 18 peak of Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” with SZA.

Burna Boy’s “Question” with Don Jazzzy debuts at No. 16 off three days of tracking with 940,000 equivalent streams, 8.05 million in radio reach and 3.86 million in TV reach while Mayorkun’s first official release of 2021 launches at No. 17 with 256,000 equivalent streams, 977,000 in TV reach and 24.4 million in radio reach.