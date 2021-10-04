Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Kizz Daniel’s 'Lie' returns to No. 1 on the TurnTable Top 50

Elsewhere in the top ten of the latest Top 50, Joeboy’s “Alcohol” launches at No. 5 to become the artiste’s highest charting entry on the chart – and fourth top ten overall.

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, October 4, 2021

“Lie” tallied 46.6 million in radio reach (down 3%), 2.1 million equivalent streams (up 8.2%) and 13.5 million in TV reach (up 8%).

The track becomes second longest No. 1 in TurnTable Top 50 history (joint with Teni’s “FOR YOU”) and behind only Omah Lay’s 11-week command with “Godly.” Additionally, all three songs (“Lie,” “FOR YOU,” and “Godly”) have now spent 7 weeks each at No. 1 in 2021 calendar year.

Longest No. 1 Songs on the TurnTable Top 50

“Godly,” – Omah Lay; 11 weeks “Lie,” – Kizz Daniel; 7 weeks “FOR YOU,” Teni featuring Davido – 7 weeks “Feeling,” Ladipoe & Buju – 5 weeks “Forever (Remix),” Gyakie featuring Omah Lay – 4 weeks “Understand,” – Omah Lay “Rock,” Olamide – 3 weeks “Kilometre,” Burna Boy – 3 weeks “Bloody Samaritan,” Ayra Starr – 1 week “The Best,” Davido featuring Mayorkun – 1 week “Holy Ground,” Davido featuring Nicki Minaj – 1 week “FEM,” Davido – 1 week “Ginger,” Wizkid featuring Burna Boy – 1 week

Also, “Lie” tops this week’s TV Top Songs Chart – Kizz Daniel’s first No. 1 on the chart – and in the process, the track becomes the third song to top all major platforms in Nigeria.

“Lie” has now reached No. 1 on Audiomack, Boomplay, YouTube NG, Apple Music, Triller, Shazam, iTunes, Radio and TV – completing a clean sweep that has previously only been achieved by Davido’s “FEM” and Omah Lay’s “Godly.”

Ayra Starr’s “Bloody Samaritan” slips to No. 2 on the Top 50 after reaching the summit last week. The song tallied 10.9 million in TV reach (up 9.3%), 49.8 million in radio reach (down 10.2%) and 2.02 million equivalent streams (up 5.8%).

Fireboy DML’s “Peru” is steady at its No. 3 peak with 49.6 million in radio reach (down 7.3%), 1.82 million equivalent streams (up 11.7%) and 5.64 million in TV reach (up 18.2%).

Adekunle Gold’s “High” with Davido leaps 5-4 on the Top 50 as it leads the Nigerian radio with 50.6 million in radio reach (down 3.62). It is Adekunle Gold’s first No. 1 song on radio and Davido’s record equaling 4th No. 1 entry on the radio chart.

Joeboy’s “Alcohol” makes a massive debut at No. 5 on the Top 50 with 3.26 million equivalent streams (enough to also debut at No. 1 on the streaming chart) and 21.5 million in radio reach (No. 17 on radio).

“Alcohol” is the artiste’s highest debut and highest charting entry on the chart – surpassing the No. 6 peak of “Focus.” It is also the artiste’s first No. 1 entry on streaming chart.

Omah Lay’s “Understand” falls 4-6 while a trio of songs drop one place from last week on this week’s chart; Tiwa Savage’s “Somebody’s Son” with Brandy at No. 7, Burna Boy’s “Question” with Don Jazzy at No. 8 and Lojay & Sarz’s “Monalisa” at No. 9.

Rounding out this week’s top ten is Mohbad’s “Feel Good” which holds at No. 10.

Outside the top ten, Oxlade’s “Ojuju” rises to a new peak of No. 11 while Ckay’s “Love Nwantiti (ah ah ah) [Remix]” with Joeboy & Kuami Eugene makes its Top 50 debut at No. 30.