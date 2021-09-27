Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Ayra Starr’s 'Bloody Samaritan' rises to No. 1

Plus Tiwa Savage’s “Somebody’s Son” with Brandy moves to a new peak of No. 6

Additionally, Lojay & Sarz’s ascends to a new high of No. 8 on the chart following the premiere of its official video.

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, September 27, 2021

“Bloody Samaritan” tallied 55.5 million in radio reach (up 15.2%), 9.14 million in TV reach (up 24.3%) and 1.91 million equivalent streams (up 1.1%)

As “Bloody Samaritan” lead this week’s TurnTable Top 50, it occupies No. 1 on radio in Nigeria, No. 2 on streaming and No. 5 on TV. It is the first solo entry by a female artiste to reach the summit of the chart and the fourth overall.

All the No. 1 songs by female artistes on the TurnTable Top 50

“Holy Ground,” – Nicki Minaj (with Davido) on chart dated November 23, 2020 “FOR YOU,” – Teni (with Davido) between February 22, 2021 – March 22, 2021 (5 weeks) & April 12 – April 19, 2021 (2 weeks) “Forever (Remix)” – Gyakie (with Omah Lay) on the chart dated March 29, 2021 – April 5, 2021 (2 weeks) & April 26 – May 3, 2021 (2 weeks) “Bloody Samaritan,” Ayra Starr on the chart dated September 27, 2021

Also, the total chart points for “Bloody Samaritan” is the fifth biggest ever in TurnTable Top 50 history (the only weekly sum among the top 15 recorded by a female artiste)

Biggest weeks by a song in TurnTable Top 50 history

“Understand” – Omah Lay on the chart dated July 20, 2021 “Rock,” – Olamide on the chart dated June 28, 2021 “Feeling” – Ladipoe & Buju on the chart dated June 14, 2021 “Lie,” – Kizz Daniel on the chart dated September 21, 2021 “Bloody Samaritan,” Ayra Strarr on the chart dated September 27, 2021 “Lie,” – Kizz Daniel on the chart dated September 13, 2021 “Lie” – Kizz Daniel on the chart dated August 23, 2021 “Lie” – Kizz Daniel on the chart dated August 30, 2021 “Lie” – Kizz Daniel on the chart dated August 16, 2021 “Rock” – Olamide on the chart dated June 14, 2021 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated January 11, 2021 “Understand” – Omah Lay on the chart dated August 16, 2021 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated December 28, 2020 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated January 4, 2021 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated January 18, 2021

Additionally, Mavin Records becomes the first record label to have multiple artistes record No. 1 songs on the chart; Ladipoe & Buju’s 5-week No. 1 “Feeling” and “Bloody Samaritan” (it is important to note that three labels under Sony Music Entertainment have reached No. 1 on the chart).

Kizz Daniel’s “Lie” descends to No. 2 after a six-week stint atop the chart; it tallied 48 million in radio reach (down 1.6%), 1.94 million equivalent streams (down 16.4%) and 12.5 million in TV reach (up 41.6%).

Fireboy DML’s “Peru” returns to its No. 3 peak on the TurnTable Top 50; it drew 53.5 million in radio reach (up 1.3%), 1.63 million equivalent streams (down 3%) and 4.77 million in TV reach (up 1.1%).

Omah Lay’s “Understand” slides 3-4 on the Top 50 after topping the chart for three weeks while Adekunle Gold’s “High” with Davido holding at No. 5 completes this week’s top five.

Tiwa Savage’s “Somebody’s Son” with Brandy rises to a new peak of No. 6 on the Top 50; it posted 51.4 million in radio reach (up 16%) and 368,000 equivalent streams (up 3.6%).

“Somebody’s Son” is one of the four songs to record over 50 million radio impressions on radio this week – the first time this is happening since TurnTable Charts began tracking. “Bloody Samaritan,” “Peru,” and “High” are the other songs.

Burna Boy’s “Question” with Don Jazzy slips to No. 7 after peaking at No. 4 on the chart. Lojay & Sarz’s “Monalisa” moves to a new high of No. 8 after tallying 34.1 million in radio reach (up 3%), 492,000 equivalent streams (up 19.4%) and debuts with 7.7 million in TV reach.

Rounding out this week’s top ten of the Top 50; Adekunle Gold’s “Sinner” with Lucky Daye falls 7-9 while Mohbad’s “Feel Good” at No. 10 returns into the top ten. “Feel Good” has peaked at No. 7 so far on the chart.

Just outside the top ten is Oxlade’s “Ojuju” at No. 12 – a new peak for the song and Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” at No. 20.