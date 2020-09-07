On September 6, 2020, Burna Boy's manager and mother, Bose 'Mama Burna' Ogulu took to her Instagram page to reveal the 9 key players in the record label her son announced on February 18, 2015.

While wearing a shirt that carried 'Spaceship Collective' on her Instagram page [@thenamix], she wrote that, "Introducing Spaceship Collective Record Label and publishing outfit! We’re taking the stairs so I’m looking forward to seeing what each floor has in store."

Including herself, she then proceeded to announce the 9 key players on the record label. They are as follows;

1) Name: Bose 'Mama Burna' Ogulu

Role: Executive

Also: Burna Boy's manager and a languages professional

2) Damini 'Burna Boy' Ogulu

Role: Founder, Executive, Recording Artist

Also: Grammy-nominated

3) Name: Ronami Ogulu

Role: Creative/Branding Executive

Also: Stylist

4) Name: Ronke Ogunmakin

Role: Admin Manager

Also: TBD

5) Name: Ella Bimpe

Role: Creative/Branding Assistant

Also: TBD

6) Name: Leriq

Role: Producer

Also: One of Nigeria's leading producers

7) Name: Telz

Role: Producer

Also: Call him 'Born Killer' or 'Fun Killer' or even 'Pun Killer.' Key is, just add 'Killer' and you're good.

8) Name: Nissi

Role: Recording Artist

Also: NissiNation, also Burna Boy's sister, also Mama Burna's daughter, also Ronami's sister... You get the drift.

9) Name: Buju

Role: Recording Artiste

Also: Watch this space...

What is Spaceship Collective?

Burna Boy announced the launch of his label, Spaceship on February 18, 2015. This came after his two-year deal with the Piriye 'Peedi Picasso' Isokrari owned label, Aristokrat Records ended in June 2014. A lot thought the label was going to be named Burna Boy Goons, but Burna Boy opted for Spaceship Entertainment.

Before now, key players on the label were known to bee Burna Boy, his mom and manager, Bose 'Mama Burna' Ogulu and other family members. Before Buju, Burna Boy and his sister, Nissi were already signed to the label. Nissi is a Soul, Afro-Jazz and Afro-dance act as well as a Mechanical Engineer.

These days, Spaceship Collective is also a publishing company.

The first project Burna Boy released on the label was On A Spaceship, in November 2015. Since then, all his projects have been credited to the label. However, starting with Outside, Burna Boy started releasing on Warner Music via Atlantic Records and the Matthew 'Baus' Adesuyan-owned Bad Habit, then Spaceship.

Burna Boy is signed to Warner Music via Atlantic Records, Bad Habit and his own label, Spaceship.

On April 16, 2020, the label announced the signing of afro-fusion artist, Buju.