As reported last week, premium liquor brand, Hennessy has released the first episode of 'The Conversation,' as the the first installment in the inaugural Hennessy Artistry 2020. The installment features MI Abaga, Vector, Chuka Xavier Obi, Nosa Omoregbe, Motolani Alake, Alpha Ojini, AQ and so forth.

Episode One is the the first in a three-part series that aims to document Nigerian Hip-Hop across key happenings in conversation and the beef between MI Abaga and Vector. The cause is aided by advertising and branding executive, Chuka Obi - who is also a rapper - as well as talent manager Nosa Omoregbe and rapper, Gilbert 'AQ' Bani.

Pulse Nigeria's Music and Culture Editor, Motolani Alake and rapper, sound engineer and producer, Alpha Ojini also feature on the documentary.

You can watch the first episode below;

