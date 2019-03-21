Burna Boy has a new song coming and it is titled '34.'

If there was anything like scoring a home run in the music circles, then Burna Boy brought it home in 2018 with smashing singles and stand out performances on global stages.

And in 2019, there seems to be no relenting for the singer who kicked things off with the visuals to his collaboration with Zlatan, 'Killin Dem' and caused a 'font' controversy following the announcement that he will be performing at the Coachella festival later in the year.

Then he released his first single for 2019, in Dangote, a 'hustler's anthem' that captures the unending desire for success through the lens of Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote and now he seems set to mirror yet another glorious career to tell his story on his next single.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Greek born NBA Superstar of Nigerian origin who plies his trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and is enjoying a MVP worthy season is his latest source of inspiration on his upcoming single titled after the basketballer's jersey number '34.'

In an interview with The Score, Burna who is a fan of basketball expressed excitement in seeing his dreams like working with the Fall Out Boys and selected to perform on major festivals becoming a reality, explained the idea behind the song saying,

''When he steps on the court, he is representing a lot more than he knows he's representing, I feel like that's who I am...

It kind of gives you some kind of pride, and hope for a basketball player or anything else, that like, I can make it not just here, but like in the world,'' Burna stated.