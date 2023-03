He has teased his next release through his social media handles and the snippet shows a return to his dominant Amapiano sound.

This teaser has however divided fans with some calling it monotonous and repetitive while others are euphoric by its appealing familiarity.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the people who has aired their opinion on the new teaser is rapper CDQ who described it as being too similar to his hit single 'Pallazo'.

"Sounds like 'Pallazo'. He can do better than this though" CDQ commented.

ADVERTISEMENT

These criticisms wouldn't come as a surprise to Asake who had to navigate a similar situation after he released 'Sungba' remix featuring Burna Boy and the similarity in the sound led to some fans calling him "Sungba man" on Twitter.