ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Harrysong releases new album 'God Amongst Men'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Award-winning sensation Harrysong has released a new album titled 'God Amongst Men'.

Harrysong releases new album 'God Amongst Men'
Harrysong releases new album 'God Amongst Men'

Recommended articles

In the dynamic and ever-evolving realm of the Nigerian music industry, where trends come and go like waves, there exists a compelling narrative of artists gracefully embracing the journey of growing older while staying relevant.

With the release of his highly anticipated fourth album, 'God Amongst Men,' Harrysong showcases his remarkable growth and resilience as he continues to captivate audiences with his timeless artistry.

Harrysong, renowned for his songwriting skills, melodies, and captivating stage presence, has proven himself to be a master of reinvention. As the music industry shifts towards newer sounds and younger talents, Harrysong effortlessly adapts, infusing his music with contemporary elements while staying true to his unique style.

ADVERTISEMENT

The album features a diverse array of collaborations, including notable artists such as Olamide, Fireboy, Majeed, Camidoh, Nandy, and more, highlighting his ability to connect with audiences across generations.

'God Amongst Men' serves as a testament to Harrysong's versatility and musical genius. The album boasts a rich tapestry of songs that range from braggadocious deliveries, as demonstrated in the powerful intro, to heartfelt odes to love in tracks like 'Tick Tock.'

Furthermore, it is enriched with life lessons and social commentary, offering a unique perspective from a veteran vantage point. Harrysong's ability to craft songs that resonate with listeners while maintaining a balance between nostalgia and fresh vibes is a testament to his enduring talent.

Through 'God Amongst Men,' Harrysong presents a sonic palette cleanser—a gateway to simpler times and a chance to hold onto moments of positivity and joy, no matter how brief. 'God Amongst Men' encapsulates his journey as an artist who has weathered the storm, remaining relevant amidst a sea of youthful trends.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a celebration of the art of growing old in the music industry and an invitation for listeners to join him on a musical voyage that transcends time and age.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fireboy drops exciting new single 'YAWA'

Fireboy drops exciting new single 'YAWA'

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Harrysong releases new album 'God Amongst Men'

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Harrysong releases new album 'God Amongst Men'

Alternative music star Lady Donli empowers women with new single 'My Ability'

Alternative music star Lady Donli empowers women with new single 'My Ability'

Mohbad & Bella Shmurda partner for new exciting song 'Pariwo'

Mohbad & Bella Shmurda partner for new exciting song 'Pariwo'

Wizkid is set to drop a new single, discloses next album is ready

Wizkid is set to drop a new single, discloses next album is ready

Burna Boy becomes first African artist to hit 1 billion plays on Audiomack

Burna Boy becomes first African artist to hit 1 billion plays on Audiomack

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' stays on top with ₦54 million

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' stays on top with ₦54 million

Magixx shockingly confesses to still being a virgin

Magixx shockingly confesses to still being a virgin

Like Lagbaja, I'm covering my face as a rebrand - KCee

Like Lagbaja, I'm covering my face as a rebrand - KCee

Pulse Sports

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bill Gates says he doesn't know Burna Boy, recalls watching Davido & Wizkid perform

Bill Gates says he discovered Burna, Rema through his daughter

Afrobeats stars with international awards

Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, other Afrobeats stars with international awards

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes most played song on US Radio

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes most played song on US Radio

Asake drops sophomore album 'Work of Art'

Asake cashes in his superstar token in 'Work Of Art'