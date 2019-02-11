The 61st installment of the annual music industry glamorous awards went down earlier on Sunday, February 10, 2019 with Kendrick Lamar emerging as the biggest winner on the night.
Ahead of the ceremony, the likes of Kendrick Lamar led the pack of nominees with a total of eight nods including 'Album of the Year' for his contribution to the Black Panther soundtrack and Drake had seven nominations had been predicted to win big on the night.
Nigeria's Seun Kuti was also nominated in the 'World Music' category.
The awards which was hosted by singer Alicia Keys saw the academy handing out more than 80 golden gramophones in total, across different categories and also witnessed performances from the likes of Camila Cabelo, Cardi B, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Diana Ross, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, H.E.R, J Balvin and more.
Grammy 2019 winners: See complete list
Album of the Year
- Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B
- By the Way, I forgive You, Brandi Carlile
- Scorpion, Drake
- Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone
- Dirty Computer, Janelle Monáe
- Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
- Black Panther, Kendrick Lamar
Record of the Year
- “I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin
- “The Joke,” Brandi Carlile
- This is America Childish Gambino
- “God’s Plan,” Drake
- 'Shallow' Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
- “All the Stars,” Kendrick Lamar, Sza
- “Rockstar,” Post Malone
- “The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey
Song of the Year
- “All the Stars,” Kendrick Duckworth, Solana Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears, Anthony Tiffith
- “Boo’d Up,” Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, Dijon McFarlane
- “God’s Plan,” Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels, and Noah Shebib
- “The Joke,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth
- “In My Blood,” Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes, and Geoffrey Warburton
- “This Is America,” Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson
Best World Music Album
- DERAN - Bombino
- FENFO - Fatoumata Diawara
- BLACK TIMES - Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
- FREEDOM - Soweto Gospel Choir [WINNER]
- THE LOST SONGS OF WORLD WAR II - Yiddish Glory
Best New Artist
- Chloe x Halle
- Luke Combs
- Greta Van Fleet
- H.E.R.
- Dua Lipa
- Margo Price
- Bebe Rexha
- Jorja Smith
Best Pop Solo Performance
- 'Colors' - Beck
- 'Havana (LIVE)' - Camila Cabello
- 'God Is A Woman' - Ariana Grande
- 'Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)' -Lady Gaga [WINNER]
- 'Better Now' - Post Malone
. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- FALL IN LINE - Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato
- DON'T GO BREAKING MY HEART - Backstreet Boys
- 'S WONDERFUL - Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
- SHALLOW - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
- GIRLS LIKE YOU - Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
- SAY SOMETHING - Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton
- THE MIDDLE - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- LOVE IS HERE TO STAY - Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
- MY WAY - Willie Nelson [WINNER]
- NAT "KING" COLE & ME - Gregory Porter
- STANDARDS (DELUXE) - Seal
- THE MUSIC...THE MEM'RIES...THE MAGIC! - Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album
- CAMILA - Camila Cabello
- MEANING OF LIFE - Kelly Clarkson
- SWEETENER - Ariana Grande [WINNER]
- SHAWN MENDES - Shawn Mendes
- BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA - P!nk
- REPUTATION - Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
- NORTHERN SOUL - Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford
- ULTIMATUM - Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)
- LOSING IT - Fisher
- ELECTRICITY - Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson [WINNER]
- GHOST VOICES - Virtual Self
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- SINGULARITY - Jon Hopkins
- WOMAN WORLDWIDE - Justice [WINNER]
- TREEHOUSE - Sofi Tukker
- OIL OF EVERY PEARL'S UN-INSIDES - SOPHIE
- LUNE ROUGE - Tokimonsta
Best Rock Song
- BLACK SMOKE RISING - Greta Van Fleet
- JUMPSUIT - Twenty One Pilots
- MANTRA - Bring Me The Horizon
- MASSEDUCTION - St. Vincent [WINNER]
- RATS - Ghost
Best Rock Album
- RAINIER FOG - Alice In Chains
- M A N I A - Fall Out Boy
- PREQUELLE - Ghost
- FROM THE FIRES - Greta Van Fleet
- PACIFIC DAYDREAM - Weezer
Best Alternative Music Album
- TRANQUILITY BASE HOTEL + CASINO - Arctic Monkeys
- COLORS - Beck [WINNER]
- UTOPIA - Björk
- AMERICAN UTOPIA - David Byrne
- MASSEDUCTION - St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance
- LONG AS I LIVE - Toni Braxton
- SUMMER - The Carters
- Y O Y - Lalah Hathaway
- BEST PART - H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar [WINNER]
- FIRST BEGAN - PJ Morton
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- BET AIN'T WORTH THE HAND - Leon Bridges [WINNER]
- DON'T FALL APART ON ME TONIGHT - Bettye LaVette
- HONEST - Major
- HOW DEEP IS YOUR LOVE - PJ Morton Featuring Yebba [WINNER]
- MADE FOR LOVE - Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway
Best R&B Song
- BOO'D UP - Ella Mai [WINNER]
- COME THROUGH AND CHILL - Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi
- FEELS LIKE SUMMER - Childish Gambino
- FOCUS - H.E.R.
- LONG AS I LIVE - Toni Braxton
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
WINNER: Steve Gadd Band -- Steve Gadd Band
Best Urban Contemporary Album
- EVERYTHING IS LOVE - The Carters
- THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT - Chloe x Halle
- CHRIS DAVE AND THE DRUMHEDZ - Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
- WAR & LEISURE - Miguel
- VENTRILOQUISM - Meshell Ndegeocello
Best R&B Album
- SEX & CIGARETTES - Toni Braxton
- GOOD THING - Leon Bridges
- HONESTLY - Lalah Hathaway
- H.E.R - H.E.R.
- GUMBO UNPLUGGED (LIVE) - PJ Morton
Best Rap Performance
- BE CAREFUL - Cardi B
- NICE FOR WHAT - Drake
- KING'S DEAD - Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
- BUBBLIN - Anderson .Paak
- SICKO MODE - Travis Scott, Drake, (Big Hawk) & Swae Lee
Best Rap/Sung Performance
- LIKE I DO - Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink
- PRETTY LITTLE FEARS - 6lack Featuring J. Cole
- THIS IS AMERICA - Childish Gambino
- ALL THE STARS - Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- ROCKSTAR - Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
Best Rap Song
- GOD'S PLAN - Drake
- KING'S DEAD - Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
- LUCKY YOU - Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas
- SICKO MODE -Travis Scott, Drake, (Big Hawk) & Swae Lee)
- WIN - Jay Rock
Best Rap Album
- INVASION OF PRIVACY - Cardi B
- SWIMMING - Mac Miller
- VICTORY LAP - Nipsey Hussle
- DAYTONA - Pusha T
- ASTROWORLD - Travis Scott
Best Reggae Album
- AS THE WORLD TURNS - Black Uhuru
- REGGAE FOREVER - Etana
- REBELLION RISES - Ziggy Marley
- A MATTER OF TIME - Protoje
- 44/876 - Sting & Shaggy [WINNER]