The 61st installment of the annual music industry glamorous awards went down earlier on Sunday, February 10, 2019 with Kendrick Lamar emerging as the biggest winner on the night.

Ahead of the ceremony, the likes of Kendrick Lamar led the pack of nominees with a total of eight nods including 'Album of the Year' for his contribution to the Black Panther soundtrack and Drake had seven nominations had been predicted to win big on the night.

Nigeria's Seun Kuti was also nominated in the 'World Music' category.

The awards which was hosted by singer Alicia Keys saw the academy handing out more than 80 golden gramophones in total, across different categories and also witnessed performances from the likes of Camila Cabelo, Cardi B, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Diana Ross, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, H.E.R, J Balvin and more.

Grammy 2019 winners: See complete list

Album of the Year

Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B

By the Way, I forgive You, Brandi Carlile

Scorpion, Drake

Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone

Dirty Computer, Janelle Monáe

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther, Kendrick Lamar

Record of the Year

“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile

This is America Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan,” Drake

'Shallow' Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“All the Stars,” Kendrick Lamar, Sza

“Rockstar,” Post Malone

“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey

Song of the Year

“All the Stars,” Kendrick Duckworth, Solana Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears, Anthony Tiffith

“Boo’d Up,” Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, Dijon McFarlane

“God’s Plan,” Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels, and Noah Shebib

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth

“In My Blood,” Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes, and Geoffrey Warburton

“This Is America,” Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson

Best World Music Album

DERAN - Bombino

FENFO - Fatoumata Diawara

BLACK TIMES - Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

FREEDOM - Soweto Gospel Choir [WINNER]

THE LOST SONGS OF WORLD WAR II - Yiddish Glory

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Solo Performance

'Colors' - Beck

'Havana (LIVE)' - Camila Cabello

'God Is A Woman' - Ariana Grande

'Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)' -Lady Gaga [WINNER]

'Better Now' - Post Malone

. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

FALL IN LINE - Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato

DON'T GO BREAKING MY HEART - Backstreet Boys

'S WONDERFUL - Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

SHALLOW - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

GIRLS LIKE YOU - Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B

SAY SOMETHING - Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton

THE MIDDLE - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

LOVE IS HERE TO STAY - Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

MY WAY - Willie Nelson [WINNER]

NAT "KING" COLE & ME - Gregory Porter

STANDARDS (DELUXE) - Seal

THE MUSIC...THE MEM'RIES...THE MAGIC! - Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

CAMILA - Camila Cabello

MEANING OF LIFE - Kelly Clarkson

SWEETENER - Ariana Grande [WINNER]

SHAWN MENDES - Shawn Mendes

BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA - P!nk

REPUTATION - Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

NORTHERN SOUL - Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

ULTIMATUM - Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

LOSING IT - Fisher

ELECTRICITY - Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson [WINNER]

GHOST VOICES - Virtual Self

Best Dance/Electronic Album

SINGULARITY - Jon Hopkins

WOMAN WORLDWIDE - Justice [WINNER]

TREEHOUSE - Sofi Tukker

OIL OF EVERY PEARL'S UN-INSIDES - SOPHIE

LUNE ROUGE - Tokimonsta

Best Rock Song

BLACK SMOKE RISING - Greta Van Fleet

JUMPSUIT - Twenty One Pilots

MANTRA - Bring Me The Horizon

MASSEDUCTION - St. Vincent [WINNER]

RATS - Ghost

Best Rock Album

RAINIER FOG - Alice In Chains

M A N I A - Fall Out Boy

PREQUELLE - Ghost

FROM THE FIRES - Greta Van Fleet

PACIFIC DAYDREAM - Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album

TRANQUILITY BASE HOTEL + CASINO - Arctic Monkeys

COLORS - Beck [WINNER]

UTOPIA - Björk

AMERICAN UTOPIA - David Byrne

MASSEDUCTION - St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

LONG AS I LIVE - Toni Braxton

SUMMER - The Carters

Y O Y - Lalah Hathaway

BEST PART - H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar [WINNER]

FIRST BEGAN - PJ Morton

Best Traditional R&B Performance

BET AIN'T WORTH THE HAND - Leon Bridges [WINNER]

DON'T FALL APART ON ME TONIGHT - Bettye LaVette

HONEST - Major

HOW DEEP IS YOUR LOVE - PJ Morton Featuring Yebba [WINNER]

MADE FOR LOVE - Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song

BOO'D UP - Ella Mai [WINNER]

COME THROUGH AND CHILL - Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi

FEELS LIKE SUMMER - Childish Gambino

FOCUS - H.E.R.

LONG AS I LIVE - Toni Braxton

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

WINNER: Steve Gadd Band -- Steve Gadd Band

Best Urban Contemporary Album

EVERYTHING IS LOVE - The Carters

THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT - Chloe x Halle

CHRIS DAVE AND THE DRUMHEDZ - Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

WAR & LEISURE - Miguel

VENTRILOQUISM - Meshell Ndegeocello

Best R&B Album

SEX & CIGARETTES - Toni Braxton

GOOD THING - Leon Bridges

HONESTLY - Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R - H.E.R.

GUMBO UNPLUGGED (LIVE) - PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

BE CAREFUL - Cardi B

NICE FOR WHAT - Drake

KING'S DEAD - Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

BUBBLIN - Anderson .Paak

SICKO MODE - Travis Scott, Drake, (Big Hawk) & Swae Lee

Best Rap/Sung Performance

LIKE I DO - Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink

PRETTY LITTLE FEARS - 6lack Featuring J. Cole

THIS IS AMERICA - Childish Gambino

ALL THE STARS - Kendrick Lamar & SZA

ROCKSTAR - Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

Best Rap Song

GOD'S PLAN - Drake

KING'S DEAD - Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

LUCKY YOU - Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas

SICKO MODE -Travis Scott, Drake, (Big Hawk) & Swae Lee)

WIN - Jay Rock

Best Rap Album

INVASION OF PRIVACY - Cardi B

SWIMMING - Mac Miller

VICTORY LAP - Nipsey Hussle

DAYTONA - Pusha T

ASTROWORLD - Travis Scott

Best Reggae Album