The Ultimate Singers Boot Camp, and the Ultimate Gospel Music & Business Academy are the brainchild of Prince Adeboye Akingbade Adefolalu aka The Voice Coach UK.

With an outstanding International line-up of coaches including Isaiah Raymond Dyer (MOBO, GEMA & UMA winner), Israel J Allen, Harmony ‘H-Money’ Samuels (multi-platinum award winning producer & songwriter), Ccioma (AGGMMA award nominee), and Allyson Ava Brown (MOBO Award and Broadway World award winning) lead actress from the West End Production of Hamilton!

The ‘Boot Camp is a one-week intensive training program, designed to improve the singing technique and singing IQ of artists, at a very affordable rate."

"Fundamentally, the GSBC is an intensive program designed to give singers a detailed insight into the essential technical, and practical elements that must be present, to help a singer achieve excellence in their craft.

ADÉ's mission statement is simple, yet powerful: 'Career Defining Music Training, Without the Student Debt'!

25 years of expertise as a university lecturer, music business manager, artist development coach and vocal trainer, have perfectly prepared ADÉ to succeed, in what he describes as God's purpose.

ADÉ has guided and mentored the careers of Grammy Award Winners, MOBO winners, and scores of Music Business executives. His clientele resume includes A Grammy Award Wiinner - Deauxpe (Rihanna - What Now), A prestigious Dove nomination (Raymond & Co.), and several MOBO awards (Raymond & Co, Kele Le Roc, Lisa Maffia, Allyson Brown).

His list of notable client achievements also includes the likes of Nigeria’s very own Seyi Shay, Ikechukwu Onuorah (Director - The Orchard), Eunice Obianagjha (Enspire Management - Gidifest, Lagos Music Week, The Voice of Nigeria, MOBO Awards), and Steve Osagie (Spotlight Management - Midem Nigeria)

His expertise is highly sought on international training programs for prestigious institutes including: University of Westminster (London), University of West London (LCM), Pop Akademie (Mannheim), BGR (Birmingham), and Paris Gospel Workshop (Paris).

"A Man on a Mission to Put Nigerian Gospel on the Global Map"

ADÉ predicts exciting times ahead for Gospel music, on the world stage. However, ADÊ is acutely aware that in order for there to be sustainable success, “there needs to be a culture of music, and music business training excellence, that is accessible to all".

The 1week program is slated to be held between March 25 to 27, 1 at Suru Lere, Lagos. The program is targeted at beginners, Intermediates and Advanced gospel music artist, and aspiring producers, managers, writers, and music industry practitioners.

"The program is structured in a manner that will give practitioners at all levels, greater insight, understanding, and a solid foundation on which to develop their careers.

Introducing Our First UMBA Dream Team Deal Graduate!

Jessika Kioja

Jessika Kioja is the first graduate from the UMBA Dream Team Deal program. Jessika Kioja's Music Story literally defines the phrase, "A Journey From Grass To Grace and Rags To Riches"!

Until 3 months ago, she was a completely unknown, singer songwriter with dreams of a career amongst the elite. Until, through strong faith, obedience, God's grace, (and perhaps a little fortune), she submitted her song to a Global Search to Find Africa's Next Singing Super Star.

Jessika beat of stiff competition to win the scholarship, and a $10,000 record deal!

Jessika has been developed and groomed by our Dream Team of experts including: Oye Akindeinde (Digital Marketing), DJ Gosporella (A&R & Radio), Edward Sunday (Production), Cute Kimani (PR & Media Training), Douglas Jekan (Radio Programming), Ike Onuorah (Digital Distribution), Harmony ‘H-Money’ Samuels (Production). This team of titans of the music industry are led by the vison of Uncle ADÉ and his trusted collaborator Steve Spotlight.

The first fruits of this illustrious program is the beautiful soulful anthem ‘I Believe’, a beautifully crafted tale of hope, faith & determination, with a simplistic yet gripping melody, and a lyrical structure that allows the song’s message to float out into the atmosphere, and will touch even the most hopeless soul.

I Believe will touch you, its chorus will impact you, its musical arrangement and production (courtesy of Derrick Igbunu) will take you on an emotional journey. And the song will ultimately embed itself into your head, and replay in your subconscious like a wonderful, uplifting reminder that anything is possible with faith

Through the Dream Team Deal, Jessika Kioja's story has become one that dreams are made of. A story that she will one day tell her grandchildren, as she balances her lyric book, and guitar on her lap, and sings them sweet lullabies.

Jesskia Kioja believed, and now a new star is about to be born.