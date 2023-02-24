The original track has already taken the music industry by storm, amassing over 1 million streams on various music platforms and securing a spot in the top 50 viral charts in Nigeria.
Geoxpress shares message of hope & perseverance in new remix of '365 (Grime Riddim)'
Geoxpress, the sensational rising music artist, is excited to announce the release of his latest remix version of '365 (Grime Riddim)' featuring the renowned musician Eugy.
Artist: Geoxpress
Song Title: 365 (Grime Riddim)
Genre: Hip Hop, Afrobeats
Date of Release: February 24th, 2023
Producers: TNT Baby
Song Art:
Length: 3 minute 32 seconds
Features: 1 - Tiwa Savage
Label: BAD Kompany World / ONErpm
Details/Takeaway: The remix version of '365 (Grime Riddim)' is a heartfelt tribute to everyone who has faced the ups and downs of life but continues to maintain a positive outlook. It encapsulates the essence of perseverance and resilience in the face of adversity, making it a timely and relevant message in today's challenging times.
This celebratory song represents life's journey in all its complexities and joys. The remix version offers a fresh and captivating experience for all music enthusiasts. The powerful and inspiring message of the song resonates even more in the current world climate, where the country’s situation has left many struggling to find hope.
Geoxpress hopes that this remix version will bring joy and hope to all its listeners, reminding them of the importance of staying positive and hopeful in difficult times. The release of the remix version stands as a testament to the power of music to unite people and uplift spirits.
Geoxpress's music continues to captivate and enchant listeners worldwide, cementing their position as an emerging talent in the music industry.
