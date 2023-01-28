Future Sounds Vol.40 featuring Timi Dre, John Dreyz, Triipy, D Yong, Marvy and more

With her Future Sounds playlist, Pulse Nigeria hopes to highlight upcoming musicians whose sounds will rule the future.

Songs added this week:

Timi Dre - Oju Mi ft Mannywellz

Here is a sensual amapiano tune by Tim Dre featuring Mannywellz, It's one of our favourite new discoveries of the week.

John Dreyz - Ponmile

John Dreyz's father died before he was born. His mother and aunty raised him in Abeokuta, but they later relocated to Warri, Delta State. John Dreyz's music career began in secondary school when he formed a reggae band, which grew in popularity over time due to their performances and reggae songs at the time.

Triipy - Say No to Bad Belle

Triipy is a versatile new-school artiste from Port Harcourt, Nigeria, who is currently based in Lagos. Singing and rapping are in a harmonious and graceful dialogue in Triipy's hands. His melodic style and fervent flows reflect his love for emo-trap music improvised with african elements. Triipy's music captures his visceral emotions and state of mind at every stage, inspired by themes of pain, sabotage, redemption, and intimacy.

D Yong - Ludo

Temidayo Peter Owojaiye, also known as "D Yong," is an African musician and producer based in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. He has done exceptionally well in creating his own sounds and sharing them with the rest of the world.

Babyboy MDB - Emotions

The song is all about me being in a toxic relationship we keep going back and forth ,so at a point something happened and we both broke up and moved on but when ever we meet we both feel the emotions, the connection feel like can’t leave without each other .. so at this point she has a man I know but I just want to be her man I don’t care about the consequences!!

ShowSomeMoe - 4EVA

SHOW SOME MOE is a Southern Nigerian new-wave afro-fusion recording artist and songwriter based in Lagos, Nigeria's industrial city. His sound is a distinct blend of afrobeat, urban hip hop, and R&B, with resonant flows and vibrant melodies that transcend genres, leaving fans wanting more and onlookers impressed.

"Forever not for such a long time" When we fall in love, we often make promises of eternity, forgetting that we are all humans, and no matter how hard we try to be pure and true, our individual flaws fail us. This is a love-gone-wrong situation between two lovers who have reached a toxic stage in their relationship; the story, told solely from the narrator's point of view, paints the entire scene.

Ola K - Grateful

Ola Kunle, stage name Ola K... resides in Abuja and hails from Kogi state, Kabba precisely. Ola K gospel music minister, song writer and a recording artist. Having done music genres like Soul, Afro-Pop, Rock etc. He started his music journey in 2015 and it has been from glory to glory. The main essence of his music is to illuminate the world through songs. Necessity is laid on him and he will never rest until the world is illuminated

'Grateful' is a sound of gratitude showing how the love of God has been unconditionally expressed in his life. The full details is in the song itself, "only wise men give thanks". Grateful is not a seasonal song, it's a continuous reminder that we should always leave a life of gratitude.

Papichunes - Grinding

Papitunes is an afro-fusion artist with a unique style. He comes from a multilingual family; his father is from Kogi state, and my mother is from Edo state. His latest single, 'Grinding,' reflects his current state of mind and the importance of resiliency in his hustle.

Loti - Searching

Loti, a multi-talented singer, has created an exceptional song. He releases his new single 'searching,' which is a beautiful song in every way.

Marvy - Wavy